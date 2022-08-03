Read on sacramento.newsreview.com
Young Gifted and Black exhibition at U.C. Davis reassess narratives around an American experience
Newly opened show will run between now and mid-December as a way of ‘reaching through History’. Passing through the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, there is a seemingly empty moving box sitting on a four-wheeled dolly. Surrounding it are paintings and sculptures placed against broad, white walls. The box is taped open and, inside, awaits a pink sheet taped to its lid that warns teasingly, “caution, art below.”
Sacramento city manager discusses why the city now seeks community input when selecting the police or fire chief, while activists call for more transparency
This story is co-published with The Sacramento Observer, a newspaper with more than 58 years of bringing public service journalism to the Capital City. One of the most critical tasks facing Sacramento and other American cities is how to improve and reform their police departments in the wake of a mounting number of fatal police shootings.
What does Bill Hall think about his new role at SEIU Local 1000? Quite a bit.
Bill Hall is the new selected leader of the Sacramento local Service Employees International Union. ‘Local 1000’ is the largest public sector union in California and a united front of 96,000 working people employed by the state. Given the fact that the union’s transformation over the last year has been pretty dramatic, Hall discusses his vision, his plan and what might change at SEIU moving forward under his leadership.
A journalist’s view: There is no ‘other side’ to the Big Lie
Journalists have always been loath to use the words “lie” or “liar” in a news story, and reporters are generally obligated to present both sides of political issues in their coverage of elections. Then came the Big Lie: the unfounded assertion that the 2020 presidential election...
For environmentalists, Sacramento is ground zero in battle over California’s air, coastlines and climate future
Buzz around Newsom’s presidential hopes hampered by what state’s conservationists think of his policies and performance. On July 6, dozens of residents and environmental justice advocates blocked the entrance to the California Department of Conservation headquarters in Downtown Sacramento. The protestors, many from Last Chance Alliance and VISION, were out to make a statement by erecting props, including wooden oil derricks, to represent what they described as the agency’s “negligent process” of desk monitoring through “remote witnessing” of oil wells near homes and schools.
Editorial: The Gumbo of a community’s heart – can a dog’s quest for love beat a reminder of hate?
He has a mile-wide dog smile and constant urge to play or cuddle. His name is Gumbo, and he’s a spunky bully breed-mix who is currently waiting for a home at the Yolo County Animal Shelter. Based on reports, Gumbo wants what we all want – affection, stability, companionship. In fact, he wants it so badly that he’s been getting depressed inside his kennel, according to staff, enough so that they’re getting concerned about him. Gumbo couldn’t have known it, but a field trip with a volunteer, and a social media push from the region’s army of dog-lovers, unexpectedly thrust his plight – and his shining grin – into the middle of a much bigger question about common bonds and community. The question is: Who are we in 2022?
Sacramento-area theater fans still have time for “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight”
Early reviews have been strong for a theater production in Cameron Park about the 18th-century scientific visionary Emilie du Chatelet, the woman who worked alongside Voltaire co-authoring “Elements of Newton’s Philosophy” in 1738. With a script from award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson, the play seeks to illuminate Chatelet’s long-downplayed and intentionally obscured role in the development of Enlightenment understanding. The production, directed Chloe Bronzan, is playing at The Stage at Burke Junction and offers a chance for audiences to meet the French genius in the flesh as she answers the question she died with: love or philosophy, head or heart?
Assembly District 5 candidate Rebecca Chenoweth on her husband’s healthcare fraud conviction
With 94% of the June 7 primary vote counted, Rebecca Chenoweth is currently in first place in California Assembly District 5 which straddles Placer and El Dorado counties. This means the Roseville Democrat moves onto the Nov. 8 runoff against Republican Joe Patterson, who enjoys frontrunner status given the GOP’s 10-point voter registration advantage: GOP 41% to Dems 31%, but with a large 28% chunk registered as independent.
