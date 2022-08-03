He has a mile-wide dog smile and constant urge to play or cuddle. His name is Gumbo, and he’s a spunky bully breed-mix who is currently waiting for a home at the Yolo County Animal Shelter. Based on reports, Gumbo wants what we all want – affection, stability, companionship. In fact, he wants it so badly that he’s been getting depressed inside his kennel, according to staff, enough so that they’re getting concerned about him. Gumbo couldn’t have known it, but a field trip with a volunteer, and a social media push from the region’s army of dog-lovers, unexpectedly thrust his plight – and his shining grin – into the middle of a much bigger question about common bonds and community. The question is: Who are we in 2022?

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO