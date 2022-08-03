Fentanyl is devastating Midwest communities. But expanding harm reduction can be difficult

Read on www.wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: Greene County Public Health to host Community Harm Reduction workshop
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 5, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - By a two to one margin, Kansas voters Tuesday turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state's constitution. In Ohio, some groups are considering putting a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on the ballot next year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles looks at what might have been learned from Kansas.
What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort here in Ohio
Many Ohioans were watching as the Kansas vote came in Tuesday. Voters there turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state’s constitution. In Ohio, some groups are considering putting a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on the ballot next year. It's too late to mount that effort and get it on this November's ballot.
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'
An Ohioan and Yellow Springs native appeared in the music video of this classic hit (she did not play drums on the audio version of the song). Cindy Blackman Santana, drummer extraordinaire, played the drums on Lenny Kravitz’s smash song in the now legendary music vid, instantly making her a star in her own right. She made a big impression with her just as big afro, camera ready looks, and her furious drumming. She would appear in more Kravitz videos, becoming a member of his band, in 1993. Blackman Santana would stay in Kravitz’s orbit for nearly 20 years.
