City of Groveland rediscovers infamous oak tree from abandoned African American cemetery

Read on www.mynews13.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
Bay News 9
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
Ocala event commemorates National Stop on Red Week
Since 2018, 910 drivers have run red lights and caused crashes reported in Marion County. Of those crashes, 63 resulted in a death or severe injury. That’s more than one death a month for the past four years. Residents are invited to join local officials for a Stop on...
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Recycling plant sparks controversy in Winter Garden as neighbors fight planned facility
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A Winter Garden Community is taking a stand against a plan to open a new recycling facility right by some of their homes. Plastic from all over the state will end up at the large industrial building to be sorted and shipped out, according to PureCycle. The company says it will be clean and bring in good jobs, but people who live around it aren't convinced. A group of residents held a meeting Thursday night bringing up concerns over truck traffic and possible pollution.
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue training class focuses on explosives
Marion County Fire Rescue’s first responders learned about various explosives during a training class that was held earlier this week. On Thursday, August 4, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad stopped by MCFR’s Cause and Origin Fire Investigation class to demonstrate different types of explosives. The...
villages-news.com
Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower
An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media
Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
villages-news.com
Our day down at Fenney
My fiancé works for The Villages and had Tuesday off so we decided to enjoy a day at a putt and play but no access for vehicles only golf carts. We brought paddle ball equipment with us neither one has ever played so we went to a court by Edna’s on the green, it was open play, with two courts available. There was a group of females, of course my fiancé is always 10 steps ahead (he is a big/tall guy) he went through the gate, and I over heard one of the ladies say, “Well! I’ve seen it all!” To my surprise and hers, of course, she was talking above decibels and also the sound echoes on the court. I confronted her about the comment, of course, she had no idea what I was speaking of then she said to me, you must have been eavesdropping. My reply was no that as loud as you were talking I heard you as I was walking through the gate. With that being said we left, thanked them for their hospitality and respectful court actions. Went to another court had a great time and off to a wonderful lunch at Fenney Grill.
orangeobserver.com
Candidate Q&A: Jerry Demings, Orange County Mayor
City/town of residence: Unincorporated West Orange County. Family: Wife: Congresswoman Val Demings; three adult children; five grandchildren. Qualifications: Current Mayor, former Orange County Sheriff, former Deputy County Administrator, former Orlando police chief, former accountant and tax preparer, completed real estate school, former adjunct college instructor. What are the key differences...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
WCJB
MCFR crews battle brush fire in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Julia Laude was reporting in Marion County when a fire erupted behind her Wednesday evening. The fire started along the side of Southeast Pecan Road at 64th Avenue Road. Marion County Fire Rescue crews quickly responded to the scene. They brought the blaze under...
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
nerej.com
Cleeman Realty Group arranges off-market sale of Marion Oaks, grocery anchored shopping center in Ocala, Fla.
Ocala, FL Cleeman Realty Group arranged the $4.575 million off-market sale of Marion Oaks, a grocery anchored retail center. The 56,877 s/f center is 83% occupied and anchored by a Winn Dixie supermarket. This is the first time that the property has sold since it was originally developed in 1992. Winn Dixie completed a full store remodel in 2021 that helped to increase sales at this location.
WCJB
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead. The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
orlandoweekly.com
Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month
Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown. The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Country Jam drawing interest among ticket buyers
Inverness is taking a gamble this fall putting the city’s popular Cooter Festival on hiatus and creating the Cooter Country Jam in the same time slot. But after 18 years and a declining attendance, city officials wanted to try something new for the event in late October. One of...
Comments / 0