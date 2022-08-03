Read on www.12newsnow.com
12newsnow.com
I.C.Y.M.I | Beaumont man arrested on several outstanding warrants, including terroristic threat
Aaron Johnson, 24, also had two warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, family violence. Plus, one for violating probation on a drug warrant.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex. Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court. The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie...
MySanAntonio
GPS contradicts story of woman accused of killing Port Arthur senior
A Port Arthur woman, who claimed she found a senior citizen dead in his home, could now face court for his alleged murder, but that doesn't appear to be all of her legal trouble. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, on Wednesday was indicted for murder by a Jefferson County grand jury....
KFDM-TV
Indictment: Man charged in robbery with fake gun
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Christopher Matthew Calvin, 35, of Beaumont, on August 3, 2022, on the charge of robbery. If convicted, Elam could face up to twenty years in prison. According to the Probable Cause Affidavit from the Jefferson County Grand Jury, Calvin entered a...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid
A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
Jefferson County correctional officer arrested, charged with drug possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County correctional officer was arrested Wednesday on drug possession charges stemming from an accusation that he may have been bringing drugs into the jail. Dylan Michael Moore, 24, was arrested Wednesday, August 3 and booked just after 5 p.m. on a charge of possession...
Man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments in 2019 found not guilty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man charged with aggravated assault for a 2019 shooting at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur has been found not guilty. 35-year-old Sean Girratana Flythe was accused of shooting a woman in the legs after an argument on July 9, 2019. Defense Attorney...
Orange Leader
1 arrest, numerous code violations as Sheriff’s Office drops in on 2 game rooms Thursday
Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks on Thursday. The first was at The Getaway Game Room, 2610 N. Main St. in Vidor, and the second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
'I'm not going to stop' | Mother of man shot, killed by Port Neches Police speaks out after grand jury clears officers of charges
PORT NECHES, Texas — A heartbroken mother is speaking out after a Jefferson County grand jury "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left her 21-year-old son dead in early July. Neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull....
MySanAntonio
Jury makes decision in Port Neches officer-involved shooting case
A Jefferson County grand jury has declined to criminally charge two Port Neches Police Officers involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Port Arthur man. Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said the grand jury spent its time looking at every element of the case before making a unanimous decision on Wednesday.
'This one was different' | Port Arthur woman warns of scam after being told to pay $1,500 to avoid arrest for missing jury duty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The "jury scam" is making the rounds again and Port Arthur Police are warning Southeast Texans to be careful of "official calls" asking for money. This week, Cheryl Underhill got a call saying she had two warrants out for her arrest, because she didn't show up for jury duty.
Woman who police say was wearing GPS tracker when deadly Port Arthur shooting occurred indicted for murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Port Arthur woman may soon face trial for her alleged involvement in a shooting that claimed the life of a man. A Jefferson County grand jury handed down a murder indictment to Lace Skyler Christian. Christian is accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Russell Vernon Reado in May 2022.
12newsnow.com
Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County grand jury indicts woman on charge of abandoning a child
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted LaShonda Elam, 36, of Beaumont, on the charge of abandoning a child August 3, 2022. If convicted, Elam could face up to two years in state jail. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, Beaumont PD responded to a call of a...
Scene cleared after reports of a burglary at a home in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police have given the all clear Thursday night after a homeowner called police, saying she saw someone trying to break into her home. It happened in the 3500 block of Bowling Lane in Orange. 12News crew at the scene said officers showed up in force and...
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police, Sheriff’s Office investigating numerous vehicle burglaries
NEDERLAND — Vehicle burglars struck this past week in Nederland and just north of the city, breaking into vehicles that were unlocked and locked. From July 26 to Aug. 1, there were eight reported vehicle burglaries in Nederland, Chief Gary Porter said. The burglaries were in various areas of...
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
DPS investigating fatal crash involving 18-wheeler north of Lumberton near Village Creek
LUMBERTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that took place early Saturday afternoon, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The call came around 1 p.m. The wreck happened on Highway 96, north of Lumberton near Village Creek bridge. 12News crew at the...
KFDM-TV
PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit discover drugs, firearms, and money
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur police arrested Johnathon Granger, 32, after discovering multiple guns as well as drugs. Today, August 4, 2022, the Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant at 1950 10th St., for the possible discovery of crack cocaine.
