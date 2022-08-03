ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Indictment: Man charged in robbery with fake gun

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Christopher Matthew Calvin, 35, of Beaumont, on August 3, 2022, on the charge of robbery. If convicted, Elam could face up to twenty years in prison. According to the Probable Cause Affidavit from the Jefferson County Grand Jury, Calvin entered a...
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid

A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Jury makes decision in Port Neches officer-involved shooting case

A Jefferson County grand jury has declined to criminally charge two Port Neches Police Officers involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Port Arthur man. Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said the grand jury spent its time looking at every element of the case before making a unanimous decision on Wednesday.
PORT NECHES, TX
12newsnow.com

Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Orange County Constable tries to save a life

A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit discover drugs, firearms, and money

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur police arrested Johnathon Granger, 32, after discovering multiple guns as well as drugs. Today, August 4, 2022, the Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant at 1950 10th St., for the possible discovery of crack cocaine.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont local news

