Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival returns

PARSONS, WV (WBOY) — The Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival started on Aug. 2 at the Five River Campground and will run until Aug. 6. The festival first started back in 2004, and 2022 will make for its 19th festival.

Twenty-five bands were set to perform during the five days of the festival in Parsons, West Virginia. Bands have two performances a day. Music starts at 11 a.m. and ends around 9:30 p.m. each day of the festival. In addition to music, there are food and craft vendors.

Co-owner of Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival John Bowers told 12 News, a WOWK 13 News sister station, about the variety of people who attend the festival, and those who travel some distance to get there.

“It is a far, wide-reaching music,” Bowers said. “It isn’t just limited to Appalachia, you know. There’s a strong bluegrass market in Asia even, so we get people all over the world, and it makes a nice cultural blend. It’s a good place to make new friends, enjoy great music, and fellowship, have a good time.”

Bowers said the festival is a safe, fun family event where you can enjoy some of the top bluegrass acts in the country.

Prices for admission were cheaper if purchased before July 4. The cost for admission at the gate is $105 for a full festival pass, $90 for a three-day pass (Thursday, Friday, Saturday), $45 for any single day, and $30 for an evening pass (after 5 p.m.). Kids 12 or younger are free with a ticketed adult.

