Fulham 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction

Read on www.90min.com
Related
West Ham vs Manchester City: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of West Ham's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Magpies seal opening day win
REPORTING FROM ST JAMES' PARK - Newcastle United got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners open Premier League season with win
Player ratings from the 2022/23 Premier League opener between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antonio Conte: Tottenham will only sign players with ‘specific characteristics’
Antonio Conte has shed light on the logic behind Tottenham's summer transfer business.
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Cherries mark Premier League return with a win
Bournemouth won 2-0 against Aston Villa on opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Fulham eye deal for Roma winger Justin Kluivert
Fulham are in talks with Roma over a deal to sign winger Justin Kluivert.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Martial to miss Brighton; Ronaldo role; De Jong latest
Erik ten Hag provides an update on Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo and Man Utd's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Sane at Liverpool; Man Utd at De Jong breaking point
Friday's transfer rumours include Leroy Sane, Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana, Benjamin Sesko, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leandro Paredes and more.
Chelsea confirm signing of Marc Cucurella; Levi Colwill joins Brighton on loan
Chelsea have completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella.
Everton & Reading each sign 3 players on busy day in WSL transfer window
Everton and Reading each made three new signings on a busy Friday in the WSL transfer window.
Middlesbrough finalizing transfer for USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe
Middlesbrough are finalizing the transfer of American forward Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca, 90min understands.
Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea want to sign another central defender
Thomas Tuchel opens up on Chelsea's pursuit of another central defender.
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as late Salah equaliser saves sloppy Reds
Match report & player ratings from Fulham 2-2 Liverpool in the Premier League.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Jorginho penalty sinks Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Everton's Premier League meeting with Chelsea
Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock: Colak nets first league goal as Gers return to winning ways
The Gers made it successive victories to open their league campaign.
Eddie Howe signs new Newcastle United contract
Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle.
Anthony Martial to miss Man Utd vs Brighton with injury
Anthony Martial is expected to miss Manchester United's Premier League season opener against Brighton on Sunday with injury.
Man Utd continue push for Frenkie de Jong; Chelsea register interest
Manchester United are continuing to hold talks over Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but Chelsea have now made their interest known.
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury
Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury.
90min
764
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0