Lacey Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES

Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Woman, tractor-trailer driver connected to video located

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- New Jersey police say they have found both a woman and a tractor-trailer driver they were searching for after a troubling video surfaced Wednesday.Police say tracking down the non-descript white tractor-trailer was like looking for a needle in a haystack, but they did it with the help of the community, and now the woman and driver are both talking to detectives about what exactly happened.A white truck cab with specs of red blood on the passenger side door was towed to the South Brunswick Police station Thursday.Detectives believe it's the same Volvo tractor trailer they had...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Couple Presumed Dead After Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate

A couple is presumed to have died in a sprawling New Jersey estate charred to its foundation early Friday -- with rescuers turning efforts toward a recovery mission for the husband and wife. Robert and Gemma Ricciardi, both in their 80s and part of the family-run Ricciardi Brothers paint supply...
TODAY.com

K-9 unit helps track down three boys missing in New Jersey forest

Three New Jersey boys aged seven to nine were exploring in the forest when they realized they were lost. That's when Shiloh, a Bloodhound with the police K-9 unit, went to work. Shiloh found the boy’s shoes and tracked down the young adventure seekers. The hero dog was rewarded with a liverwurst treat.Aug. 5, 2022.
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: PERSON BEHIND $402K GO FUND ME SCAM SENTENCED

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that one of the defendants who conceived the fictitious GoFundMe “Paying it Forward” campaign was sentenced today to five years in New Jersey state prison for participating in the fraudulent scheme that misled donors into contributing more than $402,000 to a fabricated cause.
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Graphic Photo: Dog Left In Cage Near Road Dies, Do You Have Info For Officials?

The Office of Animal Welfare’s (OAW) Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is seeking the public’s help with providing any information that may lead to identifying the person responsible for abandoning a dog that was found clinging to life earlier this week officials said Friday. The dog was found in the brush, off North Little Creek Road in Dover, by DelDOT workers who immediately contacted DAS.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lacey Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Ocean County. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say

A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

