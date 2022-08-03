Read on ocscanner.news
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to 1 Year in PrisonJason WeilandPennsylvania State
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
Vehicle Set On Fire After Others Broken Into in Lacey
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Lacey are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on...
ocscanner.news
MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES
Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
Woman, tractor-trailer driver connected to video located
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- New Jersey police say they have found both a woman and a tractor-trailer driver they were searching for after a troubling video surfaced Wednesday.Police say tracking down the non-descript white tractor-trailer was like looking for a needle in a haystack, but they did it with the help of the community, and now the woman and driver are both talking to detectives about what exactly happened.A white truck cab with specs of red blood on the passenger side door was towed to the South Brunswick Police station Thursday.Detectives believe it's the same Volvo tractor trailer they had...
NBC Philadelphia
Couple Presumed Dead After Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate
A couple is presumed to have died in a sprawling New Jersey estate charred to its foundation early Friday -- with rescuers turning efforts toward a recovery mission for the husband and wife. Robert and Gemma Ricciardi, both in their 80s and part of the family-run Ricciardi Brothers paint supply...
Grandson Scammer Calls Lacey Victim Who Had No Grandsons
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A scammer that called a Lacey Township resident using the distressed...
Suspect Wanted for Check Fraud at Lacey Township Bank
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., Officer Slota responded...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Driver Apprehended after Crashing into CVS Pharmacy Building in Lakewood and Fleeing Scene
A driver was apprehended after crashing into the CVS pharmacy and Lakewood this afternoon and fleeing the scene. The accident happened approximately 5:30 PM. After being apprehended, the driver reportedly told Police that she had hit the gas instead of the brake, and then panicked and fled. The building sustained...
Police in Lacey Report Theft from Motor Vehicle
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:55 a.m., Officer Walsh responded...
AOL Corp
Bleeding woman yelling for help pulled into tractor-trailer cab, New Jersey cops say
A search is underway after a bleeding woman was seen yelling for help while being pulled into a tractor-trailer cab by the driver who sped off with her, police in New Jersey say. A witness told police they saw the woman calling out and bleeding from her face in the...
TODAY.com
K-9 unit helps track down three boys missing in New Jersey forest
Three New Jersey boys aged seven to nine were exploring in the forest when they realized they were lost. That's when Shiloh, a Bloodhound with the police K-9 unit, went to work. Shiloh found the boy’s shoes and tracked down the young adventure seekers. The hero dog was rewarded with a liverwurst treat.Aug. 5, 2022.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON: PERSON BEHIND $402K GO FUND ME SCAM SENTENCED
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced that one of the defendants who conceived the fictitious GoFundMe “Paying it Forward” campaign was sentenced today to five years in New Jersey state prison for participating in the fraudulent scheme that misled donors into contributing more than $402,000 to a fabricated cause.
firststateupdate.com
Graphic Photo: Dog Left In Cage Near Road Dies, Do You Have Info For Officials?
The Office of Animal Welfare’s (OAW) Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is seeking the public’s help with providing any information that may lead to identifying the person responsible for abandoning a dog that was found clinging to life earlier this week officials said Friday. The dog was found in the brush, off North Little Creek Road in Dover, by DelDOT workers who immediately contacted DAS.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lacey Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Ocean County. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine.
Pedestrian Struck on Kennedy Boulevard in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning on Kennedy Boulevard in Lakewood....
N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say
A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 88 in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A serious motor vehicle accident occurred at around 5 pm on Wednesday...
