Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
L'Observateur
Local artist hosts classes for children this Saturday
LULING — Artist Samantha Hallenus is bringing exciting craft activities to children in St. Charles Parish on Saturday, August 6. Two art-focused events will take place at Renada Collins’ newly opened Honey’s Service Center, located at 613 Paul Maillard Rd. Ste. 100 in Luling. From 12:40 to...
L'Observateur
Marathon Garyville Refinery to provide $350K grant for St. John Parish teachers
GARYVILLE — St. John the Baptist Parish (SJBP) Public Schools today kicked off the 2022-2023 school year under the theme “Journey to Excellence” bolstered by a $350,000 workforce development grant to the SJBP Education Foundation from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Garyville Refinery. The grant will cover the accreditation costs for all non-certified teachers within the school system – approximately 120 teachers.
Uncertified teachers in St. John Parish can become accredited free of charge
School employees received prizes at the back-to-school bash, but the biggest surprise was the announcement of a workforce development grant, courtesy of Marathon Petroleum.
Top 5 Songs You Will Hear at a Louisiana Wedding
Here are the results of the top 5 songs you will hear at a Louisiana wedding.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, July 5-11, 2022: See a list of home and other sales
ABITA SPRINGS ESTATES, LOT 11, BLOCK F: $449,500, Pat Mccormick Homes LLC to Jonathan Shuler and Breanne Shuler. DIVISION OF ABITA SPRINGS SUBDIVISION, LOTS 3, 4, 6, SQUARE 13: $399,000, Succession of Heidi Neumann Hampton and George H. Hampton testamentary trust to Frank A. Valls. GULCH ST. 70477: $223,000, Bryan...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana Approved to Issue P-EBT to Families of Children 0-5
DCFS received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care P-EBT program will be issued to the families of children who receive SNAP benefits if those children lived in or attended child care in areas where facilities were closed or operating with reduced hours. As with the PEBT benefits for school children, the 0-5 P EBT benefits will be issued to SNAP households in the fall and will have a 90 day expiration date if they are not used.
L'Observateur
Aug. 11 serves as convenient reminder to call 811 before digging
Aug. 11 is almost here, and Louisiana 811 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state. “The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers,” Chris Fiore, LWC’s Public Information Director, told KNOE. LWC launched the “Tech Ready...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty pleas 7/25 to 7/29
During the week of July 25 – July 29, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. 1. Trevon Blunt, 46160 Clouatre Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 22, pled guilty to...
NOLA.com
Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders
Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Miami-based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by Florida's government. The firm had 10,300 Louisiana policyholders who will now be directed to the state’s industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing...
St. Charles officials urge residents to protect against mosquitoes carrying West Nile
Authorities say mosquito Samples from Destrehan have tested Positive for West Nile Encephalitis. “The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed a positive mosquito sample
L'Observateur
Children’s clothing store celebrates grand opening in LaPlace
LAPLACE — Canon’s Corner, a new children’s boutique offering a wide range of styles for boys and girls, is celebrating its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. August 6-7 at 1617 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The store will feature streetwear, biker jeans, designer items, everyday...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Policyholders Receive Additional $129 Million With Help From the LDI
Commissioner Jim Donelon announced the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) helped consumers collect over $129 million in payouts in addition to the original amounts offered by insurance companies in Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The additional money is the result of consumers filing complaints with the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which...
wgno.com
Horsing around, La. deputies wrangle ‘escape artists’
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office jumped into action. The three horses were seen on Million Dollar Rd. and two deputies who did not receive any horse wrangling training at the academy got to play cowboy and cowgirl.
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
Louisiana residents collect additional $129 million from insurance companies
Commissioner Jim Donelon said the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners
Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
L'Observateur
LSP Crime Lab Implements Innovative DNA Technology
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory (LSPCL) recently became the first agency in the country to receive approval from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to conduct Rapid DNA booking operations. This will enable the LSPCL to immediately analyze and compare DNA samples collected from a qualifying arrestee to evidence samples in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
Picayune Item
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash
Slidell – Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds
Housing Authority Employee in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Theft of Federal Program Funds. Alexandria, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Lisa G. Cooper, 55, of Cottonport, Louisiana, has pleaded guilty to federal program theft. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Dee D. Drell.
