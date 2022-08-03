ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé Forced To Remove 'Milkshake' From New Song After Kelis Accuses Her Of Theft

By Gregory Robinson
Tyla
Tyla
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tyla.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé

Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch

“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” has undergone a few post-release cosmetic changes. On Wednesday morning, Variety editors confirmed that Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample can no longer be heard on the track on Spotify — although the sample still remains on Apple Music. Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post: @jarredjermaine This is the sample (interpolation) in Beyonce “Energy” off her album ‘Renaissance’ that uses Kelis “Milkshake” produced by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo. It isn’t from...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelis
Person
Pharrell
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish

Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy

Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milkshakes#Renaissance
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelis Says Beyoncé Has "No Soul" After Using Sample Without Permission

Beyoncé is just hours away from officially releasing her forthcoming project, Renaissance, though it did leak a few days in advance. As more information on the project circulates, Bey revealed some of the samples she used on the project, including Kellis's 1999 hit record, "Get Along With You." Unfortunately, it seems like Beyoncé didn't get Kelis's approval before using the sample.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More

Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Star 93.9

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Heartwarming Moment Bindi Irwin's Daughter Recognises 'Grandpa Crocodile'

Steve Irwin was a legend of the nineties and early noughties, and now his two children, Bindi and Robert, are keeping the Crocodile Hunter's legacy alive. Bindi, 24, gave birth to Steve's first grandchild, Grace, in March of last year, and now she's shared the heartwarming moment she recognised her 'Grandpa crocodile'. Watch below:
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Love Island Fans Think Luca Has Been Snubbed From Gemma's Social Media

Love Island fans think that those running Gemma Owen's social media accounts have 'snubbed' Luca Bish following the result of Monday (1 August) evening's final. Following the result, the Instagram accounts of Ekin-Su, Indiyah and Tasha shared adorable photos of their couples, along with a cute caption. But over on...
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

Tyla

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy