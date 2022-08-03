Beyoncé Forced To Remove 'Milkshake' From New Song After Kelis Accuses Her Of Theft

Read on www.tyla.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Beyonce’s Mom Tina Knowles Dances At Release Party To Daughter’s New Jam ‘Heated’: Watch
“I got to fan myself off!” Tina Knowles captioned the video of her dancing at the release party for Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. When “Heated” came on, Ms. Knowles, 68, felt the urge to get out of her seat and dance along. She nailed the choreography, grooving in front of a set of balloons that spelled out the new album’s title. Ms. Knowles was clearly having fun with this new song, judging by the smile at the end (and how she released her wiggle.)
Beyoncé seemingly references elevator incident with Jay-Z, Solange in new album ‘Renaissance’
As Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated new album "Renaissance" was released, some tracks seemingly addressed her husband Jay-Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange. The "Break My Soul" singer, 40, whose 16-track album was reportedly leaked two days early, got candid in her seventh studio...
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” has undergone a few post-release cosmetic changes. On Wednesday morning, Variety editors confirmed that Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample can no longer be heard on the track on Spotify — although the sample still remains on Apple Music. Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post: @jarredjermaine This is the sample (interpolation) in Beyonce “Energy” off her album ‘Renaissance’ that uses Kelis “Milkshake” produced by Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo. It isn’t from...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Says Beyoncé Has "No Soul" After Using Sample Without Permission
Beyoncé is just hours away from officially releasing her forthcoming project, Renaissance, though it did leak a few days in advance. As more information on the project circulates, Bey revealed some of the samples she used on the project, including Kellis's 1999 hit record, "Get Along With You." Unfortunately, it seems like Beyoncé didn't get Kelis's approval before using the sample.
Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams for Not Clearing Song Sample With Her
Declaring “it’s not a collab, it’s theft,” R&B icon Kelis has expressed serious displeasure that her song “Get Along With You” was sampled on Beyoncé’s song “Energy,” which appears on Bey’s just-released album, “Renaissance.”. The “Milkshake” singer’s problem...
hypebeast.com
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’
Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’
After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
Heartwarming Moment Bindi Irwin's Daughter Recognises 'Grandpa Crocodile'
Steve Irwin was a legend of the nineties and early noughties, and now his two children, Bindi and Robert, are keeping the Crocodile Hunter's legacy alive. Bindi, 24, gave birth to Steve's first grandchild, Grace, in March of last year, and now she's shared the heartwarming moment she recognised her 'Grandpa crocodile'. Watch below:
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Love Island Fans Think Luca Has Been Snubbed From Gemma's Social Media
Love Island fans think that those running Gemma Owen's social media accounts have 'snubbed' Luca Bish following the result of Monday (1 August) evening's final. Following the result, the Instagram accounts of Ekin-Su, Indiyah and Tasha shared adorable photos of their couples, along with a cute caption. But over on...
Kelis Shares A Photo Dump Of Her Loc Journey From The Past 6 Months
Kelis took to Instagram to share a multi photo, photo dump showing off her loc journey, sharing a variety of photos as she showed off her loc’ed up hairstyle from all angles. Taking to the platform, the beauty shared a series of selfies as she modeled off her blonde...
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From Album After “Theft” Claim
Beyoncé has removed an interpolation of a line from Kelis' hit song "Milkshake" from a track off of her recent album, "Renaissance". The move comes after Kelis was highly vocal about being excluded from the song's writing process hours after the album was released, calling it "theft".
