On This Week’s “Heroes”: Jim Talks With Dr. Sohini Ghosh & Glenn Flickinger
Dr. Sohini Ghosh, a pulmonary disease doctor with Allegheny Health Network, and Glenn Flickinger of the Veterans Breakfast Club talk with host Jim Roddey on this week’s show to describe their paths to becoming “Heroes.”. “Heroes” is presented by Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield and the Allegheny Health Network,...
A Journey Through Jerusalem On This Week’s “Wake Up Beaver Valley”
Pastor Dave Grove discusses, through prayer and song, the identity of the church to its roots in Jerusalem, and how the teachings of Christ in that time are still echoed–and challenged–in today’s society on this week’s edition of “Wake Up Beaver Valley”. “Wake Up...
Aliquippa City Council hears 97th San Rocco Celebration Update
(Photo of local attorney John Havey, who represents the San Rocco Foundation, speaks at Wednesday night’s Aliquippa City Council Meeting. Photo and story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City council met on Wednesday night and during the meeting they were given an update...
VIDEO: Beaver Valley Community Concert Association Gets Ready For 2022-23 Series Of Shows
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Showtunes, country classics, oldies, cruisin’ tunes, and many more classics…all within a few minutes’ drive of where you are. The Beaver Valley Community Concert Association is once again presenting a series of five shows in their 2022-23 season, featuring a variety of styles and performers from several generations of popular music. BVCCA co-presidents Rhonda Ficca & Jean Macaluso joined Matt Drzik on the August 4 edition of A.M. Beaver County to preview the shows, which will be held once again at the Beaver Falls Middle School Auditorium at 7:30 PM on show days.
10th Street Gas Line Replacement Starts Monday in Midland Borough
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work on Route 4045 (10th Street) in Midland Borough, Beaver County will begin Monday, August 8 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on 10th Street between Woodland Avenue and Ohio Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3...
Ever Wanna Work in Radio? Now is Your Chance to Join Our Team!!
” Immediate Openings to be a part of our High School Broadcasts”. (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County Radio is starting its 75th year of broadcasting live local high school sports and right now is your chance to join the team as a Show Producer – Board Operator. Person(s) hired...
Marijuana Found in Jar of Peanut Butter at TSA Screening Point at Pittsburgh International Airport
(File Photo of Pittsburgh International Airport) (Moon Twp., Pa.) The TSA has reported on their twitter page marijuana was found hidden inside a jar of peanut butter at the Pittsburgh International Airport yesterday. the TSA says an officer was searching a checked bag to try and figure out why it...
PennDot to No Longer Pursue Tolling Nine Interstate Bridges
(Harrisburg, Pa.) PennDOT announced yesterday that it is no longer pursuing plans to toll nine interstate bridges in the state including on on Interstate 79 in Allegheny County. Pa Commonwealth Court ruled earlier this year that PennDOT violated the state law with those proposed tolls and PennDot has decided that...
Pa Crime Solvers: PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING AT THE CITY OF ALIQUIPPA POLICE DEPARTMENT
(Photo provide with release by Pa Crime Stoppers) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Beaver Station is investigating at shooting incident. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 0055 hours, the Aliquippa Police Department was struck by multiple rounds being fired from what appears to be the Valley Terrace Apartment Complex area. Rounds entered the station from the rear (north) wall and ultimately entering the patrol room and second floor storage closet. Additional rounds struck a patrol vehicle and a vehicle personally owned by an Aliquippa Police Officer. Rounds also struck the grassy area around the station and the parking lot area. No officers were harmed during this incident, but officers were present inside the building and outside the building when the incident occurred. The Aliquippa Police Department relinquished the investigation to the Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Beaver Criminal Investigation Unit on July 11, 2022. If anyone has information relative to this investigation please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-773-7400 and speak with a Criminal Investigator or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Aliquippa City Council Votes to Have Home Rule Study Question on the Ballot
(Photo of Aliquippa Council meeting and Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa City Council met on Wednesday night and voted to exit Act 47 next year, and coordinator Debbie Grass explained how the Home Rule Charter would work if the study reveals that the city would go in that direction. If that happens it will change the city’s current form of government. A decision must be made between August 22 and August 30 of this year if they want to have the county board of elections place the question on the ballot.
New Castle Cocaine Distributor Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years in Federal Prison
PITTSBURGH – A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence on Dondi...
Aliquippa Woman Charged After Traffic Stop that Damaged A State Police Vehicle
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that an Aliquippa Woman was charged after she backed into a marked State Police patrol Unit SUV during a traffic stop last Wednesday at 7:22 PM along Irwin Street in the City of Aliquippa. Troopers said via release that they made...
