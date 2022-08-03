(Photo provide with release by Pa Crime Stoppers) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Beaver Station is investigating at shooting incident. On July 1, 2022, at approximately 0055 hours, the Aliquippa Police Department was struck by multiple rounds being fired from what appears to be the Valley Terrace Apartment Complex area. Rounds entered the station from the rear (north) wall and ultimately entering the patrol room and second floor storage closet. Additional rounds struck a patrol vehicle and a vehicle personally owned by an Aliquippa Police Officer. Rounds also struck the grassy area around the station and the parking lot area. No officers were harmed during this incident, but officers were present inside the building and outside the building when the incident occurred. The Aliquippa Police Department relinquished the investigation to the Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Beaver Criminal Investigation Unit on July 11, 2022. If anyone has information relative to this investigation please contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-773-7400 and speak with a Criminal Investigator or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO