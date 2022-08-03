ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgard, LA

L'Observateur

School supply giveaway for West St. John students

GREENFIELD LOUISIANA HOSTING A “BACK TO SCHOOL FESTIVAL”. ALONG WITH RIVER REGION CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, ELEV8TED GENTS, AND PARTNERS ON SATURDAY AUGUST 6, 2022. EVENT FEATURES School SUPPLY GIVEAWAY FOR WEST ST. JOHN STUDENTS, COVID-19 Vaccinations, VOTER REGISTRATION, Resources for Hurricane Ida SURVIVORS, Music, Line Dancing, Food FROM LOCAL VENDORS, and More.
EDGARD, LA
WWL

Free school supplies handed out to communities in need

HOUMA, La. — School starts next week, so the Governor is giving away school supplies to help families get ready, with hundreds of families across Terrebonne parish gathering in Houma to collect school supplies. Whitney Celestine, mother of two, understands the importance of needing school supplies. “One less thing...
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

Local artist hosts classes for children this Saturday

LULING — Artist Samantha Hallenus is bringing exciting craft activities to children in St. Charles Parish on Saturday, August 6. Two art-focused events will take place at Renada Collins’ newly opened Honey’s Service Center, located at 613 Paul Maillard Rd. Ste. 100 in Luling. From 12:40 to...
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

Marathon Garyville Refinery to provide $350K grant for St. John Parish teachers

GARYVILLE — St. John the Baptist Parish (SJBP) Public Schools today kicked off the 2022-2023 school year under the theme “Journey to Excellence” bolstered by a $350,000 workforce development grant to the SJBP Education Foundation from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Garyville Refinery. The grant will cover the accreditation costs for all non-certified teachers within the school system – approximately 120 teachers.
GARYVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors

BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Program Supports STEM Education for Formerly Incarcerated Women

New Orleans—A dozen women impacted by incarceration have achieved something many of them thought nearly impossible six weeks ago. That’s when they began an intensive Lab Assistant Rapid Reskilling Program to train as certified medical laboratory assistants. After successfully completing the rigorous training, the students, ages 18 to 57, receive certificates in a graduation ceremony on Friday, August 5, beginning at 11 a.m. at Union Bethel AME Church, 2321 Thalia Street (Four Freedoms Building, 2nd floor).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Finding Our Roots Museum receives $2,600 donation

South Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Joya Hayes, partnered with the Bayou Pearls, to present a $2,600 donation to Finding Our Roots African American Museum to assist with the refurbishment of the museum following Hurricane Ida. The historic museum, founded by Margie Scoby remains closed as...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant

An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Quiet New Orleans Cottage by Ochsner - Corporate Housing Rental

Cheerful home on quiet and beautiful street. All utilities are included. 5G Wi-Fi and Roku TV (not cable) 3 minute drive to Ochsner Hospital. Enjoy the breeze from the nearby Mississippi River when you sit on the front porch. The covered long driveway is reserved for you. Great nighttime lighting....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LSP Crime Lab Implements Innovative DNA Technology

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory (LSPCL) recently became the first agency in the country to receive approval from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to conduct Rapid DNA booking operations. This will enable the LSPCL to immediately analyze and compare DNA samples collected from a qualifying arrestee to evidence samples in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
LOUISIANA STATE
