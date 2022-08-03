ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Galesburg, IL

Burglary/Thefts: Vehicle recovered after being stolen from driveway

GALESBURG — A motor vehicle was reportedly recovered after being stolen from a driveway in southeastern Galesburg Sunday morning. Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Day Street at 9:44 a.m., where they were told that a green, 1995 Ford Explorer had last been seen in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. the night before. The victim also explained that the spare keys to the vehicle were missing from his home. The vehicle was placed into LEADS as stolen.
Man wanted for Tennessee murder of his girlfriend captured in Galesburg

Officers were called to the Rescue Mission, 435 E. Third St., by an employee regarding a man who had been staying there for two weeks who was asked to leave due to suspected drug use. He was known to be from Tennessee due to giving the Rescue Mission a Tennessee identification card and driving a vehicle with Tennessee license plates.
Real estate transactions

Date Recorded: 7-25 Address: 2017 170th Ave., Reynolds. Seller: Cherie L. Van Daele, Dennis J. Van Daele, Lawrence A. Van Daele. Seller: Shawn J. Miller, Shawn J. Miller Trustee Trust. Buyer: Bassford Construction. Amt. $100,000. Date Recorded: 7-28 Address: 304 Second St., Sherrard. Seller: DSV SPV1 LLC. Buyer: Pervez Hai.
College news

ALEXIS — Kaitlyn J. Kinney, a junior from Alexis, was among a total of 192 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University who were named to the 2022 Summer Dean's List. Quincy University. ALEDO — Malorie Matlick of Aledo was named to the Quincy University Dean's List for the...
Community news

KEITHSBURG — Descendants of Ezra and Pearl Howard will hold their reunion at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the Keithsburg Boat Club. Please bring other family members and pictures to share.
