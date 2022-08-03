Read on www.chroniclenewspaper.com
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hooley on the Hudson returns for 21st annual celebration
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Ancient Order of Hibernians has announced that the Hooley on the Hudson Irish festival will take place on September 4 at T.R. Gallo Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival, which always happens the Sunday before Labor Day, is presented annually by...
110 people celebrate new American citizenship in Rockland County
The ceremony for the 110 new citizens from more than 30 countries was held at the Rockland County Fire Training Center.
Mid-Hudson News Network
County legislature approves funding to build new Orange Medical Examiner facility
GOSHEN – The Orange County Medical Examiner’s offices are currently housed in modular facilities at the emergency services center site, but the county legislature on Thursday approved appropriating $14 million toward a new permanent facility with a total price tag of $23 million. The vote was not unanimous....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Lake Superior Beach temporarily closed
BETHEL – Due to an unhealthy algae bloom, Sullivan County has temporarily suspended swimming and paddleboat rentals at Lake Superior State Park in Bethel. “Cyanobacteria, better known as blue-green algae, has increased to potentially harmful levels at Lake Superior’s beach, due in large part to the ongoing hot weather,” Parks, Recreation and Beautification Director Brian Scardefield said. “People and animals who come in contact with the algae may develop irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract – or nausea, diarrhea and vomiting if they swallow any of it.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site
GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
Haviland Middle School is Giving Hyde Park Something to Cheer About
The last couple of years have been quite difficult in regards to extracurricular activities for students. Though sports seasons have been coming back, the pandemic has left a lasting impression; one that will take years to recover from to help rebuild programs. One program in particular is trying to engage the Hyde Park community to help rebuild awareness and raise money for their sport.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State officials preserve affordable housing in Rockland County
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas have announced they have preserved an affordable housing cooperative development in Rockland County. During the course of a two-year investigation, the Office of the Attorney General found that the building, located...
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County to consider policy to prohibit housing inmates from outside the county
KINGSTON – Ulster County is considering an end to a policy of boarding incarcerated individuals transferred from facilities outside the county. The “no more incarceration for profit policy” was briefly discussed during the county legislature’s Law Enforcement and Public Safety Committee session Thursday evening, but no action was taken.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Voting on August 23, here’s what you need to know
There are four elections on August 23 for local voters to be concerned with, three for congressional seats and for a State Senate seat. But there is much confusion because two of those congressional seat elections feature current Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. One is a primary election and one is a special election to fill a vacant seat.
Hudson Valley, NY Veteran Group To Hold Big Charity Bourbon Event
Have you notice that 'things are getting back to a more normal situation?' While COVID has not magically disappeared, the universe is starting to navigate this new world and with that learning how to attend events and still keep yourself safe. Here is one of those events that will give...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston’s Midtown Linear Park opens
KINGSTON -The Midtown Linear Park project in Kingston is now open to the public. The park is part of the Kingston Greenline and runs from Cornell Street through Midtown to Westbrook Lane. The park provides non-motorized transportation between Midtown Kingston and the Kingston Plaza, home of the city’s only major...
Archeological dig in Rye uncovers pieces of Westchester's lost Black history
An eight-day archeological dig just wrapped up in Rye uncovering a piece of Westchester's lost history.
CDC sends team to investigate Rockland County polio case, to help with vaccines
The group will also help with vaccinations in Rockland County.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow
Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
