Goshen, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Hooley on the Hudson returns for 21st annual celebration

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Ancient Order of Hibernians has announced that the Hooley on the Hudson Irish festival will take place on September 4 at T.R. Gallo Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival, which always happens the Sunday before Labor Day, is presented annually by...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lake Superior Beach temporarily closed

BETHEL – Due to an unhealthy algae bloom, Sullivan County has temporarily suspended swimming and paddleboat rentals at Lake Superior State Park in Bethel. “Cyanobacteria, better known as blue-green algae, has increased to potentially harmful levels at Lake Superior’s beach, due in large part to the ongoing hot weather,” Parks, Recreation and Beautification Director Brian Scardefield said. “People and animals who come in contact with the algae may develop irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract – or nausea, diarrhea and vomiting if they swallow any of it.”
BETHEL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site

GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
94.3 Lite FM

Haviland Middle School is Giving Hyde Park Something to Cheer About

The last couple of years have been quite difficult in regards to extracurricular activities for students. Though sports seasons have been coming back, the pandemic has left a lasting impression; one that will take years to recover from to help rebuild programs. One program in particular is trying to engage the Hyde Park community to help rebuild awareness and raise money for their sport.
HYDE PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State officials preserve affordable housing in Rockland County

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas have announced they have preserved an affordable housing cooperative development in Rockland County. During the course of a two-year investigation, the Office of the Attorney General found that the building, located...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Voting on August 23, here’s what you need to know

There are four elections on August 23 for local voters to be concerned with, three for congressional seats and for a State Senate seat. But there is much confusion because two of those congressional seat elections feature current Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. One is a primary election and one is a special election to fill a vacant seat.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston’s Midtown Linear Park opens

KINGSTON -The Midtown Linear Park project in Kingston is now open to the public. The park is part of the Kingston Greenline and runs from Cornell Street through Midtown to Westbrook Lane. The park provides non-motorized transportation between Midtown Kingston and the Kingston Plaza, home of the city’s only major...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change

We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY

