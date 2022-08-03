ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana marijuana laws in the midst of evolution: Here's what changed starting Aug. 1

postsouth.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.postsouth.com

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Stonewall, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Iberia, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magic 1470AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bagley
Person
Cedric Glover
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state. “The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers,” Chris Fiore, LWC’s Public Information Director, told KNOE. LWC launched the “Tech Ready...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is

Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
an17.com

Louisiana National Guard soldiers work alongside local communities

HAMMOND---The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade and 769th Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, worked to complete multiple site projects in local communities across Louisiana for their annual training. The projects were a part of the innovative readiness training (IRT), a DoD collaborative program that leverages military...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Dispensaries#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Legislature#House
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act

Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Calcasieu Parish News

Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on August 3, 2022, that their Education Section will hold a free beginners squirrel hunting seminar in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy