Bridgeport woman gets 3 months for filing false tax returns for clients, prosecutors say

Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacBedford, NY
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
CT woman gets 3 months in prison for filing false tax returns for years
A Connecticut woman was sentenced on Tuesday to three months in prison after she admitted to falsely filing tax returns for clients, according to the state’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield CFO again seeks probation in fill pile case
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield’s former chief fiscal officer, accused of trying to cover up the town’s now multimillion dollar fill pile scandal, has applied for a second time for a pretrial probation program. Although he was denied accelerated rehabilitation a year ago on the 16 counts against him,...
Woman From Stratford Admits Committing Fraud While Awaiting Sentencing In Other Case
A 32-year-old former Farifield County resident pleaded guilty to a health care fraud offense that she committed while waiting to be sentenced for a separate health care fraud charge. Nicole Steiner, a former Stratford resident, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday, July 29, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man used stolen identity for 20 years, federal prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — A citizen of St. Lucia has been living in Bridgeport under a stolen identity for 20 years, according to federal prosecutors. Adrian Joseph, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam in Bridgeport to offenses related to him acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. He faces up to 15 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
themonroesun.com
Police: Bridgeport driver stopped with heroin/fentanyl
MONROE, CT — A Bridgeport woman stopped on Main Street, while driving a white Acura with a fraudulent temporary Connecticut registration on it, had 96 grams of heroin/fentanyl in the car, according to police. Priscilla Vongkeomany, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with...
Court documents: Phone of Fotis Dulos friend seized at Newark Airport during federal investigation
Court documents show Fotis Dulos' friend's cellphone was seized at Newark Airport during a federal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security connected to the disappearance of New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos.
New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC
NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
Department of Homeland Security involved in investigation of missing woman, Jennifer Dulos
Court documents revealed the Department of Homeland Security was involved in the investigation of the disappearance of New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos.
Register Citizen
New Haven man gets 5 years after caught with gun while on probation, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A city man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after being caught with a firearm while on probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Tyrone Brown, 27, pleaded guilty in April to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prosecutors...
Register Citizen
Norwalk man accepts 90-day jail sentence in return for probation program
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man accepted 90 days in jail in exchange for getting felony charges against him dropped. Braulio Gonzalez, 24, accepted the nearly three-month jail sentence as a part of an offer made by Judge Gary White at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday. Under...
"DJ Love Dinero", postal worker charged in alleged drug trafficking scheme
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A SiriusXM DJ and a U.S. postal worker are charged in an alleged narcotics trafficking case. Investigators told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the drugs were shipped from California to the Hempstead Post Office.Lance Holmes, hip-hop radio personality known as "DJ Love Dinero," allegedly intercepted a USPS priority mail shipment of illegal narcotics from letter carrier Adrianna Lewis, who was working out of the Fulton Avenue postal facility in Hempstead, according to the Nassau District Attorney and federal investigators. "It is alleged that Lewis was paid $500 per package that was delivered to Holmes," Nassau DA Anne Donnelly said. SiriusXM confirmed Holmes,...
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
CT man admits to spending 20 years living under a stolen identity
A 55-year-old man pleaded guilty to identity theft charges after spending about 20 years living under the stolen identity of another living person, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
Register Citizen
Hartford police seek bank robber
HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Arm Sandblasted
2022-08-06@11:55am–#Bridgeport CT– EMS on the way to a garage at Sheridan and Mead Street for a worker who sandblasted his arm. Employees are applying a tourniquet according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early...
thesource.com
New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online
Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
Register Citizen
Police: Middletown man wanted in housing complex shooting
MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for a 22-year-old they said was involved in a May shooting at the Traverse Square Housing Complex. Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown, should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. He is wanted on a felony arrest warrant in connection with the shooting that occurred inside the housing complex on May 15, police said. He will be held on $1.5 million bond when he is charged, police said.
Register Citizen
Man on probation for stealing car accused of Bridgeport carjacking
BRIDGEPORT — A homeless man, on probation less than a week for stealing a car, is accused of carjacking a Seymour woman at knifepoint after she stopped to talk to a friend in Bridgeport. Julio Maldonado-Rivera, 47, was arrested after a chase with police through Trumbull and Bridgeport. He...
