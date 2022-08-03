Bridgeport woman gets 3 months for filing false tax returns for clients, prosecutors say

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A SiriusXM DJ and a U.S. postal worker are charged in an alleged narcotics trafficking case. Investigators told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the drugs were shipped from California to the Hempstead Post Office.Lance Holmes, hip-hop radio personality known as "DJ Love Dinero," allegedly intercepted a USPS priority mail shipment of illegal narcotics from letter carrier Adrianna Lewis, who was working out of the Fulton Avenue postal facility in Hempstead, according to the Nassau District Attorney and federal investigators. "It is alleged that Lewis was paid $500 per package that was delivered to Holmes," Nassau DA Anne Donnelly said. SiriusXM confirmed Holmes,...

