Police standoff in SW Bend: Officers trying to arrest woman who allegedly fired shots into NE Bend home

Read on ktvz.com
Related
centraloregondaily.com
2 children who went missing from Bend found
Two children who went missing from Bend have been found, according to Oregon child welfare officials Thursday. 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 2-month-old Artimay Millsap went missing on July 7. They were found Thursday. No other details about how they were found have been released. At the time they disappeared, the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Popular car show pulled from Drake Park over wear and tear concerns
The Flashback Cruzers Car Club was formed in 1981, originally under the name Graffiti Nights. The car show started in downtown Bend, but for the last 15 years, it has been held at Drake Park. For this year’s show, that was not an option. “Were having some compaction issues...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County Fair concert traffic plan: Treat it like an evacuation
The Oregon Department of Transportation and Deschutes County Road Department have a plan to keep concertgoers at the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo from getting caught in traffic as they try to leave. Treat it like an evacuation. Both of the off-ramps from Highway 97 to Yew Avenue and Airport...
KTVZ
Pregnancy Resource Centers of C.O. partners with Shell Stop and Go for ‘The Giving Pump’ fundraiser
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pregnancy Resource Centers of Central Oregon is proud to partner with Shell Stop and Go for the Shell USA “The Giving Pump” as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back. Starting Friday and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Big, new firefighting bucket being tested in Bend
New wildfire-fighting equipment is being tested in Bend. Kawak Aviation is developing a new high-tech helicopter bucket. Their Cascade bucket will be the largest firefighting bucket built in North America, holding more than 2,000 gallons of water.
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ No private signs on Redmond property, city reminds residents
The City of Redmond wants to remind the community of the rules of posting private signs on public property. Redmond city code says signage such as ballot measures, political candidates and yard sale signs are not allowed on public property or right of ways throughout the city. Right of ways are are generally considered the space from the street to the sidewalk. It also includes roundabouts and medians.
KTVZ
Pet Pals: Hope for a lifelong home
Hope is a young kitty full of love! She was up for adoption at First Friday in downtown Bend, but even if she was fortunately adopted, there are plenty other kitties needing a new home, waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
cascadebusnews.com
Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company & Hennebery Eddy Architects Selected for City of Bend Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus
(Members of the Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus design and construction team visit the site of the future municipal infrastructure headquarters on the north side of Bend. The design-build project will preserve the natural landscape through the protection of existing topography, trees and rock outcroppings where feasible and feature sustainable and energy efficient design and construction | Photo courtesy of Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company)
KTVZ
Three generations of family win blue ribbons at Deschutes County Fair
The Martin family has been participating in county fairs for more than a decade, and at this year's Deschutes County Fair, a mother, daughter and granddaughter all took home blue ribbons. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
kbnd.com
Bend Plans To Ban Pet Store Animal Sales
BEND, OR -- Bend City Council appears ready to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores. Councilor Megan Perkins says she proposed the ordinance after hearing repeatedly from a group concerned about puppy mills, "We’re sort of doing two things. One, is making a statement that Bend doesn’t want to see these types of pets from these irresponsible breeders in our stores and in our community. And, second, we want to encourage, as a community, that we should all be supporting our rescue organizations." She tells KBND News, "So far, there are no pet stores in Bend that are selling dogs, kittens and bunnies from these puppy mills. We’re just putting this ordinance through that would just say that this is not something we want to see in the future."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bendsource.com
From Portland to Bend, Smash Burger Location Opens
Popular Portland-based smash burger truck is now open in Old Town Bend. MidCity SmashBurger had its soft opening in mid July at its new location adjacent to Boneyard Beer’s original taproom on Lake Place (not Boneyard’s pub). After starting out as a pop-up in New Orleans, owner Mike...
State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development
Oregon’s Housing Stability Council awarded Woodhaven Community Housing more than $1.9 million on Friday as part of their 2022 LIFT Homeownership funding allocation for 19 deed-restricted, affordable owner-occupied housing units in southeast Bend, the start of a planned 95-unit development. The post State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
City of Redmond election-year reminder: Private signs are not allowed in public rights of way
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Redmond would like to remind residents, businesses, organization, and election candidates that signs are not permitted in public rights of way. City code 8.4050 prohibits placing private signage, such as ballot measures, political candidate, yard sale /moving, and registration signs on any public...
kbnd.com
New Destination Coming To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- A new destination for the Redmond Airport was announced Thursday morning. Avelo Airlines, a low-cost boutique start-up, will offer direct flights to and from Palm Springs, beginning in the fall. Avelo's Jim Olson tells KBND News there has been a lot of demand for the non-stop flight,...
KTVZ
Bend North Little League makes history, hosting Junior League West Regional baseball tournament
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in their history the Bend North Little League teams are in both the Junior and 12-and-under Little League Regionals. The Junior team, made up of 13- and 14-year-olds, is hosting the Junior West Regional baseball tournament this week at Caldera High School, while the 12-U team is playing this weekend in the Little League regionals in Southern California.
KTVZ
Oktoberfest returns to downtown Bend, teams up with First Interstate Fall FEst
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oktoberfest is back! The Downtown Bend Business Association is joining forces with Lay It Out Events to provide a larger, family-friendly event!. This year, the First Interstate Fall Fest will be in Downtown Bend from Friday, September 30th until Sunday, October 2nd. Oktoberfest day will be part of Fall Fest’s events on Saturday, October 1st, at participating downtown businesses.
KTVZ
First time host Bend looks to upset the field in 2022 Junior League West Regional baseball tourney
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend North Little League may be making waves in the West Coast baseball regional scene, but if you ask their players they are still, 'underdogs.'. The Bend North Junior Little League team is hosting the Junior League West Regional for the first time. Thirteen teams from...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: We’re introducing you to Betty!
Betty is a high energy 5-year-old Yorkie who loves to be the Queen of the house. She is active and social with both kids and strangers, but needs to be the only pet. She would love for you to meet her at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond.
Comments / 0