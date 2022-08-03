A two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County taking place Thursday afternoon resulted in four people being hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 4:10pm on County Road 22 at the intersection of County Road 76 – involving a pair of pickups – a 2007 Mitsubishi and a 2006 Chevrolet. Occupants of one of the vehicles were entrapped and had to be freed by the Cherokee County Rescue Squad and Spring Creek firefighters.

