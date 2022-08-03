Read on www.11alive.com
WXIA 11 Alive
Backup on I-20 west of Atlanta with lanes closed after crash
ATLANTA — A crash on I-20 west near just past Six Flags on Saturday was causing backup west of Atlanta. It happened just past Thornton Road, with two of three westbound lanes initially blocked, according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation. "Motorists are urged to use...
WXIA 11 Alive
I-75 south open after wreck creates backup for most of morning
ATLANTA — Only the HOV lane of I-75 southbound was open Friday morning as a box truck and multiple vehicles blocked most of the busy interstate. The wreck was first reported just after 6 a.m., and was right before Central Avenue. After a few hours the wreck was cleared...
200 without water this morning due to main break near Peachtree Corners
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Around 200 customers are without water near Peachtree Corners on Saturday morning due to a water main break,. Fulton County said in a tweet that repairs weren't expected to be complete until around 3 p.m. this afternoon. According to the county, the break is affecting...
Tree falls on car driving down interstate in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a tree has fallen on a car in Cobb County slowing down traffic on I-575 N between Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden will bring you the latest on this ongoing situation. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest and tune into Channel 2 NOW.
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole shuts down parts of Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A large sinkhole is causing major delays by shutting down a portion of a Cobb County road Thursday morning. Officials with the Cobb County Department of Transportation say the sinkhole appeared near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Austell Road. While crews work at the...
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
Traffic stop for speeding driver along I-20 turns into pursuit, stolen vehicle arrest: GSP
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after speeding down Interstate 20 near Six Flags in a stolen car, Georgia State Patrol officials said. The incident caused traffic backups along the highway Saturday morning. Authorities said a trooper tried to stop a blue Dodge Durango around 11 a.m. on...
Multiple People Evacuated Following A Collision At Gas Substation In Southeast Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Emergency crews have closed a busy stretch of road due to a gas leak caused by a driver who crashed into a southeast Atlanta gas substation, confirmed by the officials. Both Directions of Key Road Westbound and Moreland [..]
weisradio.com
Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Thursday Afternoon
A two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County taking place Thursday afternoon resulted in four people being hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 4:10pm on County Road 22 at the intersection of County Road 76 – involving a pair of pickups – a 2007 Mitsubishi and a 2006 Chevrolet. Occupants of one of the vehicles were entrapped and had to be freed by the Cherokee County Rescue Squad and Spring Creek firefighters.
CBS 46
CBS46 crews work around the clock to transfer news studio from 14th street to Assembly
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like chaos but to engineers at CBS46, there is a method to the madness. This crew is breaking down an entire studio, transferring the useable pieces over to a temporary setup at Assembly Atlanta. “We decided we wanted to go someplace for a week...
Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
Power outage causes DeKalb courthouse evacuation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned a power outage in Decatur caused officials to evacuate the courthouse. The outage happened around 2 p.m. DeKalb County’s Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry tweeted out an alert about the evacuation Thursday afternoon. “All courts were closed and...
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather: Sunday August 7
The National Weather Service forecasts a high chance of rain here in Cobb County on Sunday August 7, with a high near 88. We’re under a continuing hazardous weather outlook due to scattered thunderstorms across the region. Extended forecast. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in...
CBS 46
Fire hits home on 2400 block of Colorado Trail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Colorado Trail Aug. 3. Crews from Truck 31 and Engine 05 rescued two people from the fire. Both individuals, one male and one female, were brought to Grady Memorial Hospital after first aid treatment at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
