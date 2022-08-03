ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Backup on I-20 west of Atlanta with lanes closed after crash

ATLANTA — A crash on I-20 west near just past Six Flags on Saturday was causing backup west of Atlanta. It happened just past Thornton Road, with two of three westbound lanes initially blocked, according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation. "Motorists are urged to use...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

I-75 south open after wreck creates backup for most of morning

ATLANTA — Only the HOV lane of I-75 southbound was open Friday morning as a box truck and multiple vehicles blocked most of the busy interstate. The wreck was first reported just after 6 a.m., and was right before Central Avenue. After a few hours the wreck was cleared...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Massive sinkhole shuts down parts of Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A large sinkhole is causing major delays by shutting down a portion of a Cobb County road Thursday morning. Officials with the Cobb County Department of Transportation say the sinkhole appeared near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Austell Road. While crews work at the...
WSAV News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
THOMASTON, GA
weisradio.com

Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision Thursday Afternoon

A two-vehicle collision in Cherokee County taking place Thursday afternoon resulted in four people being hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 4:10pm on County Road 22 at the intersection of County Road 76 – involving a pair of pickups – a 2007 Mitsubishi and a 2006 Chevrolet. Occupants of one of the vehicles were entrapped and had to be freed by the Cherokee County Rescue Squad and Spring Creek firefighters.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
11Alive

Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
DECATUR, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather: Sunday August 7

The National Weather Service forecasts a high chance of rain here in Cobb County on Sunday August 7, with a high near 88. We’re under a continuing hazardous weather outlook due to scattered thunderstorms across the region. Extended forecast. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fire hits home on 2400 block of Colorado Trail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Colorado Trail Aug. 3. Crews from Truck 31 and Engine 05 rescued two people from the fire. Both individuals, one male and one female, were brought to Grady Memorial Hospital after first aid treatment at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot on 17th Street near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Atlantic Station. Police confirmed officers responded to a report of a man shot Wednesday afternoon on 17th Street. Police said the man was alert and conscious at the scene. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire...
ATLANTA, GA

