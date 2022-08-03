Fourth Publix supermarket opens in Clarksville, on Trenton Road

Read on clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: County election results, murder sentence, new Publix and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Ogburn gets life in prison plus 100 years for murder of Tanesha Hardy: Her daughter’s statement had the courtroom in tears, just before the murderer was sentenced. READ MORE. Elections...
DoubleTree By Hilton confirmed for downtown Clarksville’s former Riverview Inn
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s official: The former Riverview Inn downtown will become a DoubleTree By Hilton. BNA Associates, based in Nashville, announced today it has signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to open a DoubleTree as part of its Riverview Square project, to be constructed next to the new F&M Bank Arena.
Butter Your Biscuit at the Best Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Franklin
Whether you’re craving a savory Southern breakfast with all the fixings, a decadent cocktail-fueled brunch, or a healthy morning meal on the go, Franklin has plenty of breakfast and brunch options to satisfy every appetite. Here are a few of our favorite spots to butter your biscuit in Franklin and Williamson County.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Deck buckles at Loser’s in Midtown
Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.
The most expensive home for sale in Nashville
The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road on a 49-acre estate.
Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses
No injuries were reported after a deck at a popular Midtown bar buckled.
Christopher Scott Hall
Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
North Nashville neighbors preserving history in Enchanted Hills
It's called Enchanted Hills — an area historically known as one of Nashville’s most prestigious Black neighborhoods. And now it could be getting a Metro historical marker.
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
Nigerian dwarf goats born at Nashville Zoo for first time
The Nashville Zoo has had goats on exhibit for years, but this July they announced the birth of two Nigerian Dwarf goats, a first for the zoo.
Main Street Awards honors the best in Montgomery County
The 2022 Montgomery County Main Street Awards were announced on Wednesday, June 22 in a livestream Facebook presentation during a breakfast ceremony at the Clarksville Regional Airport. The awards were presented by Main Street Media’s Joe Dubin and Devin O’Day.
3rd suspect sought in Greenbrier gun store theft
Detectives tell News 2 the case is still very active as they look to recover stolen guns and apprehend 23-year-old Corey Summers, the third of three suspects.
Details Released In Greenville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a man injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 65-year-old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue.
Clarksville High School junior wins new car at Pass and Go | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation held their 14th annual Pass and Go event on Saturday at Wyatt Johnson Automotive, with Michael Vezeau, a junior at Clarksville High School, the lucky winner of a new car. “I am very excited,” Michael...
Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs
Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
This Is Tennessee's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Nashville and across Davidson County from August 4, 2022.
Councilmembers discuss proposed 44-acre project in Bellevue
Both councilmembers say they won't make a final decision until they have more details about the project.
