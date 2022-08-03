ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Fourth Publix supermarket opens in Clarksville, on Trenton Road

By Lee Erwin
clarksvillenow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on clarksvillenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
visitfranklin.com

Butter Your Biscuit at the Best Breakfast & Brunch Spots in Franklin

Whether you’re craving a savory Southern breakfast with all the fixings, a decadent cocktail-fueled brunch, or a healthy morning meal on the go, Franklin has plenty of breakfast and brunch options to satisfy every appetite. Here are a few of our favorite spots to butter your biscuit in Franklin and Williamson County.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Clarksville, TN
Business
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Clarksville, TN
Food & Drinks
clarksvillenow.com

Christopher Scott Hall

Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Martin Luther King
fox17.com

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Awards honors the best in Montgomery County

The 2022 Montgomery County Main Street Awards were announced on Wednesday, June 22 in a livestream Facebook presentation during a breakfast ceremony at the Clarksville Regional Airport. The awards were presented by Main Street Media’s Joe Dubin and Devin O’Day.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Crash

Police have released the name of a man injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 65-year-old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville High School junior wins new car at Pass and Go | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation held their 14th annual Pass and Go event on Saturday at Wyatt Johnson Automotive, with Michael Vezeau, a junior at Clarksville High School, the lucky winner of a new car. “I am very excited,” Michael...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
radionwtn.com

Fort Donelson To Host Live Artillery Programs

Dover, Tennessee— For 160 years the Battle of Fort Donelson has been regarded as one of the most strategic and known battles of the American Civil War, bringing the small community of Dover, Tennessee, to national attention. While the Fort Donelson battle remains well known, most are unaware of...
DOVER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy