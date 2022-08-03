Read on www.wtol.com
Findlay City Schools celebrate upcoming school year with back-to-school bash
FINDLAY, Ohio — The start of the school year is right around the corner, and Findlay City Schools is working to make sure every new and returning student feels welcome. Families and Findlay City Schools staff braved the heat and threat of rain Friday to celebrate the end of summer and the start of a new school year.
City of Bryan announces inclusive playground to break ground fall 2023, open spring 2024
BRYAN, Ohio — The Bryan Department of Parks and Recreation announced the site of the former Lincoln Elementary School would become an inclusive playground, with plans to break ground in the fall of 2023 and open it to the public in the spring of 2024. The playground is the...
An inside look at Toledo Public Schools' Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools students already have the option of getting hands-on education focused on business, aviation, technology or natural science. Beginning this fall, pre-med will be a new option. Renovations are complete at the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy ahead of school starting in just...
Mercy Health 'mamm van' brings mammography screenings to communities across NW Ohio
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A mobile mammography unit from Mercy Health can potentially help with early detection of breast cancer and is once again making its rounds in northwest Ohio. "It is so incredibly important that women take the time to get their screening mammogram," Stephanie Gunderman, the outreach...
Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: local flower farm brings beautiful color to our corner of the world
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio is home to some gorgeous gardens. And there’s a special place where you can enjoy huge fields of beautiful blooms. There are acres and acres of flowers at GardenView Flowers in Grand Rapids. “It’s a magical place,” said Jenny Van Houtte lead wedding...
Zip the 'Burg and Rock the Docks return to downtown Perrysburg for a night of family fun
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about last year's "Zip the Burg" event that aired on Aug. 4, 2021. "Zip the 'Burg" and "Rock the Docks" will be returning to Perrysburg for an evening of running, family fun and music. The double-feature event...
13abc.com
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
Seneca County to add two inclusive playgrounds this summer
TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin and Seneca County are next in line for getting an all-inclusive playground. But they could be looking at more than one by the end of the summer. It's out with the old and in with the new at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. Work began...
sent-trib.com
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
toledo.com
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
13abc.com
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
sent-trib.com
Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair
Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
'Shots 4 Tots' program helps Lucas County families gain access to vaccinations
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County health officials are helping families get access to vaccinations before going back to school. Shots 4 Tots n Teens is an immunization program for children up to 18 years old. Public health nurses go to 13 community locations each month to give these vaccines.
Holland, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Holland. The Whitmer High School football team will have a game with Springfield High School - Holland on August 05, 2022, 13:00:00. Whitmer High SchoolSpringfield High School - Holland.
First anti-hazing summit to be hosted at BGSU
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Nearly 200 K-12 educators will make their way to Bowling Green State University on Tuesday for the university's first anti-hazing summit. The summit comes less than two years after BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died from an off-campus hazing party. A mix of teachers, coaches and...
First Ohio anti-hazing summit at BGSU emphasizes collective action
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Nearly 200 educators, coaches and other organizational leaders spent their Tuesday at Bowling Green State University attending the first ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit. The summit happened about one year and five months after BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died as a result of hazing at an...
'It would take a miracle for things to turn around': Acts 2 Fellowship to host prayer event on Sunday to stop gun violence in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Brenda Hailey said Toledo has a problem with generational violence, in reference to the city's struggle with gun violence. She said it's ruining the city, but it doesn't have to; so, the church has to step out of the building and into the community to do something about it.
13abc.com
Monroe County Animal Shelter hosts adoption event at local movie theater
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Interested in adopting a dog? The Monroe County Animal Shelter has you covered with its animal adoption event on Saturday. The event will take place on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Memory Lane Drive-In Theater located on 6501 North Monroe Street, Monroe. The...
Comments / 0