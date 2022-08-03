ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms

TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owens Community College#Visual Design#Graphic Design#Animation Major#Bowling Green St
sent-trib.com

Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back

PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
PERRYSBURG, OH
toledo.com

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
13abc.com

City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
sent-trib.com

Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair

Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
WTOL 11

First anti-hazing summit to be hosted at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Nearly 200 K-12 educators will make their way to Bowling Green State University on Tuesday for the university's first anti-hazing summit. The summit comes less than two years after BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz died from an off-campus hazing party. A mix of teachers, coaches and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy