ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

Lawrence police arrest woman on 111 counts of identity fraud

By Wilson Truong
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHd5c_0h3J0RfX00

The Lawrence Police Department announced Wednesday morning an arrest of a local woman connected to a months-long investigation.

Police allege Billie Jean Peterson, 25, stole personal information and fraudulently charged thousands of dollars to friends, co-workers and a neighbor.

Peterson is charged with felony theft, 56 counts of identity theft, 28 counts of unlawful computer acts and 26 counts of criminal use of a financial card. In total, Peterson faces 111 total counts relating to identity fraud.

Investigators became aware of the charges after a few co-workers of Peterson at a local dental office began to notice the fraudulent charges on their bank accounts in March 2022. An investigation into the charges found more potential victims of Peterson dating to as far back as June 2021.

A search warrant executed by investigators in April 2022 revealed additional clues and found more potential victims of Peterson. The broader group of victims included not only those who worked at the same dental office as Peterson, but other dental offices Peterson worked at during the time span of the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Fourth woman involved in 2020 Clever death pleads guilty

OZARK, Mo.– The fourth of four women charged in connection to the drug-induced death of a man from Clever has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. Pachetta Tolliver is to be sentenced on October 19, 2022 after she agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge, according to online court […]
CLEVER, MO
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Domestic Violence / Agg Assault LEO Arrest

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to 1406 Bitner Terrace in response to a domestic incident, where a male subject had damaged property and fired a gun in the backyard. Officers approached the residence and encountered 39-year-old Corbin Gene Murray, of Pittsburg, sitting in the backyard. Murray had a shotgun and a rifle, in firing position in front of him, pointed in the direction of a responding officer. Commands were given for Murray to drop the weapons and he did not comply. A second responding officer, approaching from another angle, was able to quickly approach and subdue Murray, knocking both weapons from his control. Murray was handcuffed and placed under arrest without further incident.
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman pleads guilty to abducting 3 boys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The mother of three boys who were abducted in March in Springfield and taken to Arizona has pleaded guilty to three counts of interfering with custody and has been put on supervised probation for five years. Brittany Barnes was sentenced to four years on each of the counts, but the sentences were […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigating attack on couple in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple reached out to KY3 for help finding a man who attacked them in broad daylight. Jenny and Rick Keeling were on an early morning drive when they stopped at a red light on the corner of Kansas Expressway and Battlefield Road when the car in front of them stopped. The man inside ran up to the driver’s side, opened the door, struck Jenny multiple times, took their wallets, and fled west. To make matters worse, their backyard was broken into later that night. Thieves made off with grates from their grill, a bag of charcoal, and their fire pit.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Fraud#Police#Billie Jean
FOX2Now

Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:55 – I was dispatched to Walmart for a theft. A report for shoplifting was taken. 19:15 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a theft in progress. The investigation is ongoing. Thursday, July 21. 20:53 – An officer was dispatched to 1604-29 S. Ellis...
WEBB CITY, MO
933kwto.com

Three Arrested After Chase In Springfield

Springfield Police arrested three people after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The three suspects were wanted in connection with an assault. Police sealed off the neighborhood near Chestnut Expressway and West Avenue after they stopped the car. One person escaped custody. No other details have been released.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Searching for Wanted Man

Springfield Police are looking for a man accused of endangering a child. Rasheed Hakeem is charged with the crime in Greene County. Police say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and St. Louis. Hakeem is 6’3″, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his arm...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man pleads guilty in connection to Greene County murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The last of three people charged in connection to the death of a man in Greene County in 2020 has changed his plea to guilty. According to online court records, Riley Collier is to be sentenced on August 18 in Greene County Circuit Court. He was originally charged with murder, burglary, armed […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
KOLR10 News

SPD surrounds house on West Avenue

UPDATE 8:33 P.M.: Authorities made entry into the residence after obtaining a search warrant, but no occupants were found. OzarksFirst still has a crew on the scene and will provide any additional updates as they come in. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officers with the Springfield Police Department are outside a residence on West Avenue where they […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
GROVE, OK
Four States Home Page

Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

SPD asks for help finding missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Diquan Hall was reported missing from Arc of the Ozarks on July 7. The 28-year-old is known to frequent the Veterans Coming Home Center and walk downtown. He is also without his psychiatric medication. Hall is 6’2” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30. Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy