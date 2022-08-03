ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Leona Lewis Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on popculture.com

Comments / 2

Related
Tyla

Leona Lewis Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

Leona Lewis has announced the birth of her first baby with husband Dennis Jauch. The singer shared the news on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning (3 August), more than a week after her daughter was born on 22 July. It comes after rumours about her pregnancy first...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Nicky Hilton shares first photos of newborn son: ‘Baby bliss’

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a peek at the newborn son she and her husband, banking heir James Rothschild, recently welcomed. The 38-year-old fashion designer posted a photo Thursday on Instagram that showed her holding her baby boy while resting in a hammock. Her son, whose name she hasn't yet shared, wears a onesie with angel wings sewn onto the back.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth

Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keri Hilson
Person
Jessie J
Person
Leona Lewis
Person
Michelle Visage
Person
Keo Motsepe
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Reveals She & Her Brother Prince Were ‘Raised Like Twins’ in Rare Interview: ‘There’s a Telepathy There’

Click here to read the full article. The Jackson family seems to have a strong bond, especially between Michael Jackson’s eldest children Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. (“Prince”). The two are always posting on social media about one another, going to red carpet events together, and overall seems like the sweetest brother-sister duo. And Paris confirms that in a super rare interview. In a rare interview with the YouTube channel Tuna on Toast with Stryker, Paris talked about everything from her musical influences to how much she adores her brothers. While being interviewed by Ted Stryker, the folk singer...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?

Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy