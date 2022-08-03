Leona Lewis Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

Read on popculture.com
Leona Lewis Announces Birth Of Baby Girl
Leona Lewis has announced the birth of her first baby with husband Dennis Jauch. The singer shared the news on Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday morning (3 August), more than a week after her daughter was born on 22 July. It comes after rumours about her pregnancy first...
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
Nicky Hilton shares first photos of newborn son: ‘Baby bliss’
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a peek at the newborn son she and her husband, banking heir James Rothschild, recently welcomed. The 38-year-old fashion designer posted a photo Thursday on Instagram that showed her holding her baby boy while resting in a hammock. Her son, whose name she hasn't yet shared, wears a onesie with angel wings sewn onto the back.
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth
Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
Paris Jackson Reveals She & Her Brother Prince Were ‘Raised Like Twins’ in Rare Interview: ‘There’s a Telepathy There’
Click here to read the full article. The Jackson family seems to have a strong bond, especially between Michael Jackson’s eldest children Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. (“Prince”). The two are always posting on social media about one another, going to red carpet events together, and overall seems like the sweetest brother-sister duo. And Paris confirms that in a super rare interview. In a rare interview with the YouTube channel Tuna on Toast with Stryker, Paris talked about everything from her musical influences to how much she adores her brothers. While being interviewed by Ted Stryker, the folk singer...
Renée Zellweger Dotes On Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson During Beach Day
Party of three! Renée Zellweger took over mom duties while spending the day at the beach with boyfriend Ant Anstead and his 2-year-old son, Hudson. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Judy star is seen covered up from head-to-toe to seemingly keep the blistering sun off her porcelain skin while keeping an eye on her man's young son during the day.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Wynonna Judd Shares What She’s Learned After Her Mother’s Death
It has been a little over two months since the matriarch of the Judd family, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76. After her death, her family got together to perform songs in her honor during a special on CMT. Last week, Wynonna joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Nashville during her tour to honor her mom as well.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos
Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’
Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?
Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
Brie and Nikki Bella Reveal That Their Kids Have Trouble Telling Their Twin Moms Apart
If you have a hard time telling Nikki Bella and Brie Bella apart, you're not alone. In a new episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie and Nikki, both 38, reveal that their kids are often confused between their mom and aunt, who are identical twins. "Brie's kids get so confused...
Shania Twain Reveals Ex-Husband's Affair Was as Emotionally 'Intense' as Losing Her Parents
At the height of her fame, Shania Twain looked like she had it all — a successful career, adoring fans, and a loving marriage with husband and producer John “Mutt” Lange. That happy bubble all came crashing down when she discovered her husband of 14 years was having an affair with her best friend and then-personal assistant, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
Ahoy-da! Hoda Kotb shares new pic of Haley and Hope from family boating adventure
Hoda Kotb just shared a new photo of her daughters and, frankly, it’s a-boat time!. Over the weekend, the TODAY co-anchor set sail with friends and family, including her adorable girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. The photo Hoda posted to Instagram shows the sisters wearing tiny white captain's...
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
Kathie Lee Gifford looks so happy holding baby grandson Frankie in latest photo
Kathie Lee Gifford loves watching her grandson Frankie. "My idea of heaven," the former TODAY anchor, 68, wrote on a Tuesday Instagram photo of herself holding the napping newborn, her first grandchild. Frankie, who was born on May 31, is the child of Cody Gifford (Kathie Lee's son) and his...
