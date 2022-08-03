Trio peddling fake gold at Walmart pick wrong target — a Utah police chief, cops say

Two men and a woman accused of peddling fake gold in a Walmart parking lot picked the worst possible target when they tried to scam the Layton police chief, Utah cops say.

The three people are part of a group that has been “approaching people in parking lots and offering to sell them gold ,” which later turns out to be fake, police said in a news release.

“We arrested two men and a woman in the Walmart parking lot recently after they approached our chief and offered to sell him gold!” the release said. Their names were not released.

Police are seeking other possible victims of the scam.

They describe the accused scammers as people with Eastern European accents driving a rented SUV, often with young children inside. They sometimes tell victims they need money for their children.

Police ask that anyone with information call 801-497-8300.

Layton is a city of 77,000 people north of Salt Lake City.

