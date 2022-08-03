Christina (Clair) Willett Hoopes Garrett

Read on 977wmoi.com
Lloyd Gene Clark, Jr.
Lloyd Gene Clark, Jr., 63, of Abingdon, Illinois, died at 5:21 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born August 28, 1958 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Lloyd E. Clark, Sr. and Marjorie Ann (Shawgo) Cunningham. Lloyd was reared and educated in the Monmouth area. He worked as a truck driver since 1993, working at DCM Transport, Bertis Carlson Trucking, and several others for many years. There was nothing else he would have rather done; he greatly enjoyed his career and the opportunities to see the country that it provided.
Wayne D. Thomson
Wayne D. Thomson, age 91, of Oak Run, Dahinda, Illinois died at 10:44 A.M. on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Unity Point, Methodist, Peoria, Illinois. He was born on January 25, 1931 in Table Grove, Illinois the son of Virgil and Gladys (Trimmer) Thomson. He married Patricia Ann Anderson on June 17, 1950 in Altona, Illinois. She preceded in death on July 16, 2022.
Walter Carl Bjorkman
Walter Carl Bjorkman, 85, of Galesburg, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 12, 1937 in Galesburg, the son of Howard Valdemar and Eileen Jeanette (Oliver) Bjorkman. Wally graduated from Galesburg High School in 1956. In his younger years, he worked at the Orpheum Theatre and for the City of Galesburg Park Division. Then he worked for OMC Gale Products for many years. After they closed, Wally and his family moved to Iowa where he worked as a greeter at Walmart for around 12 years until his retirement in 2007. After he retired, they moved back to Illinois, living in Decatur until 2012 then moving back to his hometown with his family. Wally married Karen E. Burdette on March 26, 1970 at First Christian Church in Galesburg.
David William Poulson
David William Poulson passed away on June 29, 2022, at the age of 83 in Galesburg, Illinois. Dave was born on September 28th, 1938, in Warren County, Illinois to Minnie Ellen Brown and George William Cornelius Poulson. The ninth eldest and youngest of three boys of Minnie and George’s 15 children, Dave was a farm boy who spent much of his childhood doing farm chores and (lovingly) teasing his 12 sisters. He graduated from Abingdon High School in 1955 at the age of 16.
Jeanette Mae Poulson
Surrounded by her children, loving family, and friends, Jeanette Mae Poulson (née Tray) passed away on June 30, 2022, in Galesburg. The second of four children, Jean was born on February 20, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA to Elsie Mae Lange and Michael Francis Tray, Jr. Her father sadly passed in an apartment fire only one month before Jean’s 16th birthday, so she helped her mom raise and look after her younger siblings until her first marriage in December of 1956. Jean gave birth to her first daughter, Lorean June, on November 11, 1957, in Philadelphia and was a single mother of only 19 after her divorce in 1958. Despite the many barriers for women at the time, Jean was able to provide for her daughter, and eventually met the man who would become her husband of over 60 years, David William Poulson.
Richard “Buddy” Carlson
Richard “Buddy” Carlson, 78, Altona, passed away on August 2, 2022. He was born September 21, 1943, in Galesburg, IL, the son of Richard Leland Carlson and Mildred Simpson Carlson. Buddy was raised in Victoria and later Galesburg. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1961. Buddy married...
2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Tournament Gets Underway on Saturday
Saturday starts the 2022 Monmouth All-City Golf Championship. The first day will take place at the Monmouth Country Club for the first 18 holes, with the tournament ending on Sunday for the final 18 at Gibson Woods Golf Course. Matt Briggs is the defending champion. Briggs defeated last year’s defending...
Bridgeway’s West Central Illinois ROSC to Host Second Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil
Bridgeway’s West Central Illinois ROSC is hosting its second annual International Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, August 31st at the Public Square in Galesburg. This event begins at 7:30pm and all community members are encouraged to attend. Join Bridgeway’s West Central Illinois ROSC in remembering and honoring the...
Eagle View Community Health System Offering $10 Sports Physicals
Through September 1st, Eagle View Community Health System is offering sports physicals at a discounted $10 rate at any of their three locations, says Marketing Director Emily Higgins:. “We do usually cut off the age at 18 or that college age, but yes, $10 sports physical, which is a fantastic...
City of Monmouth Has Submitted Road Contruction Projects to IDOT for Approval
The Monmouth City Council has submitted their 45-block road project to the Illinois Department of Transportation for approval before going out to bid, says Mayor Rod Davies:. “We have submitted 45 blocks for repair and that includes intersections that are required by ADA to be brought into compliance as well where they interact with those spots. We are estimating that it will be a $1.3 million project. We will have to see how the bids come in and once we get the project approved, we will share those roads with Council. We have covered a broad area of town with keeping in mind the underground infrastructure and trying to cover the worst streets first and those that we have already fixed the infrastructure or don’t have to fix any underneath.”
Purchase of Sewer Vacuum Machine Will Ease Labor for Monmouth Public Works Dept.
City of Monmouth Public Works Director Andy Jackson presented a proposal to City Council for the purchase of a trailer mounted sewer vacuum machine, which will greatly assist the employees with cleaning and conducting water main repairs, explains City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. Monmouth City Council did approve the purchase of...
Local W-H Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Adds Resources to Her Toolbox from National Convention
Through the Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau, educational programs are offered locally to the community, providing marketing, health, safety, and financial lessons and resources to students and teachers. Warren-Henderson Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Anna Sharp recently attended the National Ag in the Classroom Convention in New York:. Ag in the Classroom...
