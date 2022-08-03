ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Dutch Bros to open east Amarillo location Friday

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YmYx_0h3IziEL00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dutch Bros is set to open its newest location in Amarillo at 5 a.m. on Friday at 1600 Ross St, according to the business’s public relations team.

Dutch Bros stated that it’s “stoked to continue to share the ‘Dutch Luv’ with the Amarillo community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks.”

For more information visit the Dutch Bros website and to check out the Dutch Bros menu and to receive promos and rewards download the Dutch Bros app.

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 The Bull

Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival

I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Momentum of Roses to host streetwear show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Momentum of Roses will host a streetwear show Saturday evening, giving members of the community the chance to see their new line of products. According to its website, the “Lost In My Moment” streetwear show will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Amarillo’s Five Star Hail Repair, located at […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Ross, TX
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Annual AMA-CON returns Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Amarillo Public Library, the 10th annual AMA-CON will be from Saturday, August 6 to Sunday, August 7. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 for a 2-day pass, or […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Public Relations#Food Drink#Dutch Bros
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Rainbow Room announces its annual ‘Back to School Supply Drive’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wedenesday, officials from The Amarillo Rainbow Room (ARR) announced its annual “Back to School Supply Drive” aiming to help children and families involved in foster care. According to an ARR press release, the dropoff location for donations is Texas DFPS, located at 3521 SW 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX. The last day to […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Beta Sigma Phi honors local first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organization officials, the Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will honor first responders on Friday morning at the Amarillo Police Department. The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, said organizers, will deliver homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 local locations on Friday including the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bishop John Walter Yanta passed away Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo, Bishop John Walter Yanta passed away Saturday morning at the age of 90. According to the message, Bishop Yanta served the diocese from 1997 to 2008. Officials wrote that funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Once information becomes public, a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo asking for the public’s help in combating mosquitoes; partnering with Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With recent rainfalls, come an increase in mosquitos, and the City of Amarillo is doing what it can to stop the overpopulation of the insect. Amarillo Environmental Health Director, Anthony Spanel said mosquitos start showing up in March and are around until September or October. He said the city is out […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy