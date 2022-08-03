Dutch Bros to open east Amarillo location Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dutch Bros is set to open its newest location in Amarillo at 5 a.m. on Friday at 1600 Ross St, according to the business’s public relations team.

Dutch Bros stated that it’s “stoked to continue to share the ‘Dutch Luv’ with the Amarillo community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks.”

