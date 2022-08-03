ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

BSA named best regional hospital in Texas Panhandle

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xasfG_0h3Iz8jY00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced Wednesday that it was named the best regional hospital in the Panhandle Plains region and was ranked in the top 25 best hospitals in Texas for 2022-23 by U.S. News and World Report.

According to a news release from the health system, BSA was ranked as the 24th best hospital in the state in recent rankings. BSA was also recognized as a “High Performing” hospital for the following procedures and conditions:

  • Congestive heart failure
  • Colon cancer surgery
  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
  • Diabetes
  • Heart attack
  • Kidney failure
  • Stroke

“It is an honor to be nationally recognized as the Best Regional Hospital in our area and ranked as the 24th Best Hospital in Texas,” BSA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cruz said in the release. “These designations and our high performance in seven medical procedures and conditions reflect the continued dedication our health system has towards providing quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity.”

According to the release, the annual Best Hospital ratings and rankings from U.S. News and World Report help assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions about where they should receive care for various health conditions and elective procedures. Through the process, the publication evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across the county across 20 procedure and condition categories.

“Achieving these ratings is a direct reflection of BSA’s commitment to prioritizing clinical outcomes and positive patient experiences,” Cruz said in the release. “I am excited that our team’s focus on exceeding expectations for patient care is being nationally recognized. I am grateful for our BSA team and physicians who tirelessly serve the deserving residents of the Texas Panhandle.”

For more information regarding the BSA Health System, visit its website.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Panhandle, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cruz
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tax-free weekend starts tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend is Tax Free weekend in Texas. Starting Friday, August 4 through Sunday August 6, you can get many items you might need for school without paying tax. For a full list of taxable and non-taxable items this weekend, click here. The Comptrollers office predict Texans will save $112 […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico cannabis sales hit record monthly high

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department announced that July cannabis sales set a new record. According to officials from the office of Gov. Lujan Grisham, July’s total sales topped the previous months of legalized recreational, […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsa#Texas Panhandle#Medical Services#General Health#The Bsa Health System#U S News#World Report#Christian#Best Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy