Mayor Wu declares heat emergency in Boston as region braces for more scorching temperatures

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency from August 4 through August 7, as temperatures are once again expected to climb into the 90s.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather,” Wu said. “I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week.”

The heat index over the next few days could reach triple-digits.

City pools like the Mirabella Pool in the North End are expected to be very busy while the city is under a heat emergency. With an ocean breeze right off Boston Harbor, many say this is the place to beat the heat in Boston.

“Yeah I’m coming tomorrow as well, so we’re going to enjoy the weather here,” said Ashley Mejia, who brought her nieces and nephew to the pool Wednesday.

Along with pools and splash pads, there will also be 16 cooling centers open throughout Boston in case people need a place to escape the brutally hot temperatures over the next few days.

“Bring your umbrella, bring the cooler, extra ice, there’s stores around here for ice, you know bring something to shade in and kinda lounge around,” said Mejia.

If you plan on going to a city pool, you’ll need a reservation.

You can sign up online 24 hours in advance, and you’re limited to your time slot to keep the pools from getting too packed.

Many say the pool is a good option during the next few days for people living in the city.

“It’s definitely closer for inner-city kids and kids in the suburbs around finding a convenient spot for them to go, so you don’t have to venture out to the Cape or New Hampshire or whatever,” said Evan Frechette.

During last month’s heat wave Boston EMS experienced a 15-20 percent rise in daily calls to 9-1-1.

“We strongly encourage people to increase hydration and avoid outside activities during the hotter parts of the day, from 11 am-6 pm,” said Boston Emergency Medical Services Chief James Hooley. “With multiple days of high heat, we see people of all ages, including the young and healthy, who are affected by the heat.”

Mayor Wu shared the following safety tips:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group