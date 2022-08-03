ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu declares heat emergency in Boston as region braces for more scorching temperatures

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsRTe_0h3Iz55N00

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency from August 4 through August 7, as temperatures are once again expected to climb into the 90s.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather,” Wu said. “I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week.”

The heat index over the next few days could reach triple-digits.

City pools like the Mirabella Pool in the North End are expected to be very busy while the city is under a heat emergency. With an ocean breeze right off Boston Harbor, many say this is the place to beat the heat in Boston.

“Yeah I’m coming tomorrow as well, so we’re going to enjoy the weather here,” said Ashley Mejia, who brought her nieces and nephew to the pool Wednesday.

Along with pools and splash pads, there will also be 16 cooling centers open throughout Boston in case people need a place to escape the brutally hot temperatures over the next few days.

“Bring your umbrella, bring the cooler, extra ice, there’s stores around here for ice, you know bring something to shade in and kinda lounge around,” said Mejia.

If you plan on going to a city pool, you’ll need a reservation.

You can sign up online 24 hours in advance, and you’re limited to your time slot to keep the pools from getting too packed.

Many say the pool is a good option during the next few days for people living in the city.

“It’s definitely closer for inner-city kids and kids in the suburbs around finding a convenient spot for them to go, so you don’t have to venture out to the Cape or New Hampshire or whatever,” said Evan Frechette.

During last month’s heat wave Boston EMS experienced a 15-20 percent rise in daily calls to 9-1-1.

“We strongly encourage people to increase hydration and avoid outside activities during the hotter parts of the day, from 11 am-6 pm,” said Boston Emergency Medical Services Chief James Hooley. “With multiple days of high heat, we see people of all ages, including the young and healthy, who are affected by the heat.”

Mayor Wu shared the following safety tips:

  • Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.
  • Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.
  • Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.
  • Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.
  • Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.
  • Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.
  • If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.
  • Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
  • If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
  • Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.
  • Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
MAINE STATE
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Heat Exhaustion#Air Conditioning#The Mirabella Pool
Thrillist

The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston

Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler dies at 80

BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at WBZ for 33 years.A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh.  Schwoegler was at WBZ for the Blizzard of '78. "I did that for five days in a row," he recalled in 2018. "The other guys couldn't get in."He won New England's first Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist and eventually earned a spot in the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, along with co-workers Jack Williams, Liz Walker and Bob Lobel.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston

What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast

“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”. Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy