Ocean City, FL

Local companies named Best in Florida

I know this is a little late getting sent out and many of you enjoy it with your morning coffee! Hopefully you still have some coffee left during the read ☕️. Let’s jump right into the news this Thursday morning…. SCHOOLS. Okaloosa School District’s 2022-23 bus route schedule...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

National building materials distributor continues to grow presence in South Florida

US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Deco Truss, primarily a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses to customers in South Florida and the Caribbean. Founded in 1983, Deco Truss serves framing and building contractors for residential, multi-family and...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

New energy ‘superhighway’ connecting Northwest Florida to FPL energy grid

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Northwest Florida is connected to the Florida Power and Light energy grid. The North Florida Resiliency connection went into service Thursday. “It helps day-to-day reliability. It helps with storm reliability and it will eventually, over time, actually reduce our customer’s costs because if we can produce power for less money everybody benefits,” Eric Silagy, FPL chairman, and CEO, said.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Crazy day for Space Coast: 3 different rockets successfully launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – When three different space companies launched three different rockets Thursday, the Space Coast was busier than ever. United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin and SpaceX all launched crewed and uncrewed missions throughout the day Thursday, from both rural West Texas and the Florida coast. [TRENDING: Become...
FLORIDA STATE
capecoralbreeze.com

Electric bills cause sticker shock

Residents and businesses are having to dig deeper into their pockets to keep the lights on. Rising electric bills throughout Southwest Florida and beyond have frustrated homeowners and leave them wondering why such a jump has occurred. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative, the cost of natural gas has increased...
LEE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Winning Florida Lottery ticket sold at Pick N Go convenience store

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth nearly $200,000 was recently sold at a local Pick N Go convenience store, lottery officials said. The Fantasy 5 quick pick ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold at the Pick N Go located off 43rd Avenue near 1st Street Southwest in the Vero Beach South area. The winning numbers were 3-19-25-27-30, lottery officials said.
VERO BEACH SOUTH, FL
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Florida Turnpike extension halted due to heavy community backlash

Bowing to community pressure, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will halt the northern turnpike extension project at least temporarily. The department announced it has completed an alternative corridor evaluation study without a recommendation for a specific corridor and “will not pursue the project any further until options can be reassessed to address concerns of the department and the community.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Floridians: It’s time to vote. Are you ready?

“An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”. That Thomas Jefferson quote also appears at the top of this year’s Voter’s Guide, and it wasn’t chosen casually. Jefferson also said, “...voting at elections is one of the most important rights.”
FLORIDA STATE

