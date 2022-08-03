Belvidere officials stress importance of overdose awareness

Head close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and you’ll find the city of Rockford. Remember you don’t just have to be in Chicago to be having fun in Illinois. There are interesting things to do in Rockford that will keep you entertained all week. Rockford has a myriad of cultural and historical things to see and do. Despite it being a relatively large city, it still has all the charming characteristics of a small town.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO