Belvidere officials stress importance of overdose awareness

WIFR
COVID-19 protocols: how to navigate changing guidelines
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? That can be a tricky question especially since protocols and guidelines have changed since the pandemic first began. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell discusses what the Stateline community should do, while others aren’t...
WIFR
Cyber-bullying occurring more in Stateline schools
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Social media unlocks endless ways for people to communicate, but it also opens a gate for cyber bullying. “It’s real easy to hit send, it’s real easy, and that’s unfortunate,” said Hononegah School District Board President David Kurlinkus. “Social media is not going away it’s going to be around forever.”
WIFR
Doctors worry about COVID-19 impacting schools
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Bill Ady says this school year marks a new chapter for students in Belvidere, despite struggles the district had meeting staffing needs. “We’re all just kind of crossing our fingers, nobody wants to go back to the way things were,” said...
WIFR
Rockford church gives out more than 200 backpacks to students in need
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s finally August and that means it’s back to school season so one Stateline church is celebrating accordingly with the third annual car show and back to school family fun day. Riverside Assembly of God organized the fun and was able to give away...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
WIFR
Class of 2022 graduates ready to join ranks at Rockford Fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congratulations to Rockford Fire Department Recruit class of 2022. Graduation from Fire Training Academy commenced at 2 p.m. Friday in the NIU Rockford and Conference Center, 8500 E. State Street. The department honored 17 men and women now qualified to become firefighters. 13 of the graduates...
nypressnews.com
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
WAYNE, Ill. (WLS) — Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb. The pigs were spotted in the western part of Wayne around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane. “This morning the team of bandits thwarted attempts from our officers...
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Green Co. cannot currently house female inmates
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office transferred half its female inmates to a neighboring county and released the other half with electronic monitoring because the jail is currently unable to house any women. The plan currently affects eight women. Of that total, the four who were...
Women in Green Co. jail sent to Iowa Co. due to staffing shortages
MONROE, Wis. — The Green County Sheriff’s Office says it can no longer house women in its jail due to a shortage of female jail deputies. In a public release Friday, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud says the female deputy shortage and the design of the Green County jail has made it too difficult to keep women in the jail, forcing them to reroute female inmates to the Iowa County jail, nearly an hour away in Dodgeville.
WIFR
Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts charity ride benefitting local pet vendors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of dogs, summer activities and a motorcycle ride, all that and more was going on over at Kegel Harley-Davidson for the pits and pipes charity ride. Players for pits partnered with Kegel Harley-Davidson for the event as a way to get dogs adopted in...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 2-4
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 2 at 6:53 a.m. Jennifer Terry, 52, of Rochelle was arrested for an Ogle County warrant for fraud deceptive practice and transferred. On Aug. 2 at 8:03 a.m. Steven Blomberg, 29, of Rochelle was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant. He paid $401 and was released.
WIFR
It’s International Beer Day: celebrate at a local brewery
(WIFR) - A day to share a love for a craft dating back to 4,000 BCE, International Beer Day. Grab that beer you’ve been saving for a special occasion, or get some friends together and head out to one of many breweries around the stateline. Some of our picks include:
fox32chicago.com
Ukrainian students visit sister city of Rockford, Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Rockford is stepping up to help its sister city in Ukraine, a suburb of Kiev called Brovary. Recently, they welcomed 17 students and their chaperones from Brovary to visit, and give them a break from the ongoing stresses of living in a warzone. "This respite, we really...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Rockford Il
Head close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and you’ll find the city of Rockford. Remember you don’t just have to be in Chicago to be having fun in Illinois. There are interesting things to do in Rockford that will keep you entertained all week. Rockford has a myriad of cultural and historical things to see and do. Despite it being a relatively large city, it still has all the charming characteristics of a small town.
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
WIFR
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team of first responders took on a large structure fire in the sweltering heat Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find heavy flames coming from the back of a residents. Temperatures outside neared 90 degrees at the time.
WIFR
YWCA teams up with The Literacy Council to offer enhanced community services
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism will partner with the Rockford Literacy Council to knock down barriers in the region. The Young Women Christian Associates, YWCA, and The Literacy Council will first focus on eliminating travel barriers, which keep community members from accessing...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 2-3
OREGON — On Aug. 2 at approximately 8:59 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route 26. Upon investigation, Joshua Swift, 46, of Davis, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of the concealed carry act. Swift was additionally cited for speeding, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Swift was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
nbc15.com
Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
