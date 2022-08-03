Read on www.mymoinfo.com
Farmington Announces New Company
(Farmington) The city of Farmington has announced the addition of a number of new jobs to the area. Mark Toti has details.
Dan Dan The Pizza Man Retires
(Farmington) It’s the end of an era. After nearly 50 years of making and selling pizzas, Dan Combs is no longer “Dan Dan the Pizza Man.” Combs has sold both of his Little Caesar locations in Farmington and Desloge. Dan was our guest on the radio this week and he told us that it was kind of surprising that he got into the pizza business in the first place.
Paula’s Playground in Park Hills to be Dedicated Sunday
(Park Hills) A new playground in Park Hills, named in memory of a former city employee, will have it’s dedication ceremony on Sunday. Tamara Coleman is the executive director of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce. She says the playground is in memory of Paula Lee. Paula’s Playground will...
National Weather Service On Rain And Drought
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
Disaster Declaration Requested For St. Louis Area
(St. Louis) Missouri has requested a major disaster declaration in response to record flash flooding in the St. Louis region. Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal help in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
Spotlight Community Theater first performance
(Festus) The Spotlight Community Theater in Festus formed its group several months ago and is about to have its first performance this month. Courtney Wisely is one of the members of the group. She says their performance will be a pretty well-known comedy. Wisely says they have several people involved...
MoDOT on finished and ongoing road construction in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has a lot of ongoing projects in Jefferson County, but at the same time has wrapped up quite a few as well. MoDOT area Engineer Stephen O’Connor goes over some of the road work that was wrapped up recently. O’Connor talks...
Flat River Band Having Success on Country Music Chart This Year
(Farmington) J-98 and The Turnbough Special welcomed home the Flat River Band Thursday. They have been seeing success this year with their latest E.P. titled “Sights and Sounds”. The band is made of the three Sitze brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo who grew up in Madison County. The...
Sharon K. Coker — Private Services
Sharon K. Coker of Hillsboro passed away Monday, August 1st, she was 77 years old. Funeral services for Sharon Coker will be private and under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston — Service 8/5/22 2 P.M.
Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, she was 86 years old. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon, August 5th, at 2 at Sandy Baptist Church in Hillsboro. The burial will be in Sandy Baptist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Lucy...
Another busy night for first responders dealing with flash flooding
(Jefferson County) The Hillsboro Fire Protection District was kept busy early Thursday morning responding to mutual aid calls dealing flash flooding in northern portions of Jefferson County. Hillsboro fire Chief Brian Gaudet says their first call came in around 12:30am to assist Saline Valley Fire Protection District with a water...
Water Rescues In Madison County
(Fredericktown) Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon verified this morning that several water rescues were conducted by Saline Creek in Fredericktown, where up to seven inches of rain has fallen. The Cherokee Pass and Fredericktown Fire Departments were able to secure 21 residents quickly with no injuries.
Steelville School District Has A Location For A Learning Center For This School Year
(Steelville) The Steelville School District has a location for its new learning center for this upcoming school year. Mayor Terry Beckham gives us the details. In other news from the Steelville city council meeting this past Monday, Mayor Beckham says there have been complaints about some fast drivers near West Keysville Street.
Farmington Volleyball Preview
(Farmington) The Farmington volleyball team has dominated its district for decades, but was also stopped in the first round of the state playoffs for decades. Last year the 25-6-1 Knights broke through with a sectional round win. Coach Haley Baker says they are using that success as momentum for this season…
Collette Marie Fenwick — Service 8/9/22 10 A.M.
Collette Marie Fenwick of Festus passed away Tuesday (8/2) she was 94 years old. The funeral mass will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Collette Fenwick will be Monday (8/8) evening from 4 until...
Dennis Gannon on upcoming changes to County Council
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Council will have changes to its members at the start of 2023. After Tuesday’s Primary election, Shannon Otto was voted in over incumbent Phil Hendrickson in District 3, Bob Tullock was voted in over current council member Vicky James in District 7, and Scott Seek will be new to the council in District 5 after winning a close race for that vacant seat, and Brian Haskins narrowly won his re-election bid in District 1. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon was victorious in his primary race over Paul Wieland, but still has work to do. Gannon says now is the right time to bring the council together.
Diana Elizabeth Choate — Service 8/9/22 10:30 A.M.
Diana Elizabeth Choate of Pevely passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, she was 78 years old. The funeral services will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10:30 at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Diana Choate will be Monday (8/8) evening from...
Northwest School District hosting Meet & Greet with Dr. Hecktor
(High Ridge) Northwest School District is hosting a Meet & Greet with Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor on Tuesday at High Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium. Dr. Hecktor says the event will run from 5:30 until 7pm. Dr. Hecktor previews some of her goals for the upcoming school year. Once again Northwest...
Number of vehicle accidents involving fatalities continues to rise in Missouri
(Jefferson County) The number of fatal vehicle accidents on Missouri roads remains rather high this year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol has the latest update. Corporal Bolton believes people speeding is the big reason why fatal accidents are as high as they are in the state.
Festus Police looking for vehicle stolen from residence off South Third Street
(Festus) Festus police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen from a residence in the 900 block of South Third Street sometime in mid July. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the 47-year-old victim came to the police department to report the crime. If anyone knows anything about the...
