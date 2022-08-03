(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Council will have changes to its members at the start of 2023. After Tuesday’s Primary election, Shannon Otto was voted in over incumbent Phil Hendrickson in District 3, Bob Tullock was voted in over current council member Vicky James in District 7, and Scott Seek will be new to the council in District 5 after winning a close race for that vacant seat, and Brian Haskins narrowly won his re-election bid in District 1. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon was victorious in his primary race over Paul Wieland, but still has work to do. Gannon says now is the right time to bring the council together.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO