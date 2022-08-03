Lizzo Gives Barbiecore a Spicy Spin for ‘Hot Ones’ in Pink Leopard-Print Yitty Sports Bra & Jacket in Teaser Video

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo teased a spicy new interview with her fans on her Instagram today.

The “About Damn Time” songstress met up with “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans to discuss hot topics over hot wings , specifically the hottest wings in the world. In the preview, Lizzo showed video that panned across a table of wings and sauces.

The flute player continued to represent her athleisure brand Yitty for her latest round of press. Lizzo wore a hot pink leopard-print sports bra with a matching jacket. The jacket was fitted with pockets on the lapel that could be zipped up with silver hardware.

Lizzo adorned her neck in a dazzling diamond Yitty chain and completely decked herself out in hot pink, including her nails, hair and makeup. The outfit is similar to a Yitty set that the singer wore on her Instagram on July 26 with a hot pink leopard sports bra and matching biker shorts.

Lizzo launched her size-inclusive shapewear brand Yitty on April 12. The brand, which includes undergarments and casual athleisure pieces, is a sister brand to Fabletics.

Lizzo’s striking color palette is no coincidence. Celebrities and style influencers have been embracing the Barbiecore trend throughout summer, making for whimsical and vibrant moments.

