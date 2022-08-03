ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lizzo Gives Barbiecore a Spicy Spin for ‘Hot Ones’ in Pink Leopard-Print Yitty Sports Bra & Jacket in Teaser Video

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvuxu_0h3Iy3Hi00

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo teased a spicy new interview with her fans on her Instagram today.

The “About Damn Time” songstress met up with “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans to discuss hot topics over hot wings , specifically the hottest wings in the world. In the preview, Lizzo showed video that panned across a table of wings and sauces.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The flute player continued to represent her athleisure brand Yitty for her latest round of press. Lizzo wore a hot pink leopard-print sports bra with a matching jacket. The jacket was fitted with pockets on the lapel that could be zipped up with silver hardware.

RELATED: The Real Meaning of ‘Barbiecore’: How Fashion Is Redefining Feminism in Hot Pink

Lizzo adorned her neck in a dazzling diamond Yitty chain and completely decked herself out in hot pink, including her nails, hair and makeup. The outfit is similar to a Yitty set that the singer wore on her Instagram on July 26 with a hot pink leopard sports bra and matching biker shorts.

Lizzo launched her size-inclusive shapewear brand Yitty on April 12. The brand, which includes undergarments and casual athleisure pieces, is a sister brand to Fabletics.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by First We Feast (@firstwefeast)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hot Ones (@hotones)

Lizzo’s striking color palette is no coincidence. Celebrities and style influencers have been embracing the Barbiecore trend throughout summer, making for whimsical and vibrant moments.

PHOTOS: See Lizzo’s style evolution.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in

Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Slays the Stage In Dramatic Neon Orange Pants & Sneakers at Cincinnati Music Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Janet Jackson slayed the stage at the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival held at the Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati over the weekend. After a 2-year hiatus, the event returned in a big way and also featured special performances by Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox and The O’Jays.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Lizzo
Person
Ivana Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bra#Hot Ones#Hot Pink#Leopard
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner has traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature style has stayed the same. The makeup mogul has been making her way around the capital with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. On Friday, the reality superstar and fashion influencer arrived at a studio in London with Stormi Webster. The duo served up some up some serious street style for the mother-daughter outing. Jenner put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a baggy light-wash denim jacket that had billowy sleeves and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Britney Spears Hugs Taron Egerton in Matching Cream Blazer, Jeans and Hidden Heels

Britney Spears had a true Hollywood moment while meeting Taron Egerton this weekend — and creating a matching fashion moment in the process. The “Till the World Ends” singer shared a new Instagram post on Saturday, hugging and posing with the “Rocketman” star — who she’d just met that evening while out with husband Sam Asghari. For the occasion, Spears wore an oversized cream blazer over black jeans and a navy top; her outfit coincidentally matched Egerton’s, which featured a cream sweater and white trousers. Spears finished her outfit with a pair of white and gold Versace aviator sunglasses, as well as choker necklace and light pink crossbody handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Inside Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings and More

A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s Relationship Timeline

Kate Hudson hasn't had the easiest journey when it comes to love — but she found something special with Danny Fujikawa. The couple began dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. Hudson surprised fans with her pregnancy news, posting footage of a sex reveal party on […]
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy