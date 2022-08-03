Lake Wales Police Department canine shot, killed by 57-year-old suspect

Read on www.wesh.com
Related
fox35orlando.com
Deputies shoot armed man suspected of shooting 2 people at Orlando hotel: sheriff's office
ORLANDO, Fla. - An armed man suspected of shooting two people at an Orlando hotel was shot by deputies after being asked to drop his weapon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday. Deputies responded to the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail after receiving calls about...
WESH
Deputies: 2 men killed in Orange County shooting, 1 man hospitalized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says three men were shot Saturday afternoon, and one of those men was shot by a deputy. There's an ongoing investigation at Heritage Hotel on 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail near Sand Lake Road. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave...
WESH
Clermont police shoot 81-year-old man after he shot at first responders
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department is investigating after a Friday night incident where an officer shot an 81-year-old man who was firing a gun at first responders. The man has been identified as Wallace Wainwright of Clermont, and he has been charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated...
WESH
Man shot multiple times, killed in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man was shot and killed Friday night in Orlando, according to police. Orlando police detectives are on scene outside the Village Park Apartments on Lake Martin Lane in the Rosemont neighborhood investigating the deadly shooting. Police said they found an adult man with gunshot wounds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
WESH
WATCH: OCSO giving update on active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are working an active crime scene and warning people to avoid the area around 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. OCSO reports that there may also be traffic backups in the area, according to a tweet sent early Saturday afternoon. The...
iontb.com
Two dead after teen driver crashes vehicle into a pole pole in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Peterburg Police Department (SPPD) are investigating a double fatality crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Officers responded to the single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South where an SUV hit a pole. According to SPPD, a...
click orlando
‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
fox35orlando.com
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
Orange County man pleads guilty to killing teenage Walmart diaper thief
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally shooting a teenage diaper thief outside an Orange County Walmart. Investigators said Lonnie Leonard shot and killed a 19-year-old man outside an Orange County Walmart on Clarcona-Ocoee Road in 2017. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
plantcityobserver.com
Two suspects in custody for local murders
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Deputies took Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, into custody on July 30 and Daniel Negrete, 27, on Aug. 1. On July 18, Garcia Avila and Negrete drove together to the home...
WESH
Orlando police: 1 man killed, 1 man injured in shooting
Fla. — A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Orlando, and investigators have not shared many details. According to the Orlando Police Department, they responded to East San Luis Drive around 9:02 a.m. Thursday after being notified of a shooting. Two men were shot, and one...
Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse
AP - A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband in self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to "smother her to death."Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband's blood after stabbing him.Detectives...
Suspect shot dead after shooting, killing Lake Wales Police K-9
A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
hernandosun.com
Teen accused in multi-county crime spree
A teenager is suspected in connection with a series of burglaries in the Ridge Manor area as well as other crimes in three nearby counties.’. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), detectives began investigating a series of burglaries in the area of McKethan Road and Treiman Boulevard in May.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman confesses she gave police sister’s name during traffic stop
A Leesburg woman landed behind bars after she confessed she gave police her sister’s name during a recent arrest. Temperance Diane Porter, 28, contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to admit she had given a deputy her sister’s name during a July 21 arrest on a charge of driving while license suspended.
K-9 killed during Polk County shooting honored with procession
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One fallen canine was carried in a procession Wednesday after being killed in a shooting, the Lake Wales Police Department said. Lake Wales Police Officer Jared Joyner’s K-9 partner Max died this morning in Polk County. The procession started at 11:45 a.m. at the...
'He was the tip of the spear': Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 named Max was shot and killed by a 57-year-old man, who was subsequently fatally shot by officers, investigators said. The deadly saga began just after 5 a.m. Wednesday near West Seminole Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lake Wales.
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
Comments / 0