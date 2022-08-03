Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce announces new president

Read on www.abc27.com
Local group holds back-to-school event in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many kids will be heading back to classes in just a few weeks,. All You Can Inc. is one of many local groups making sure they will be prepared. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Hampden Twp. commissioners table planned upscale community
The Hampden Township Board of Commissioners on July 28 tabled the referral of the Village of Good Hope plan. Proposed to be built off Technology Parkway, the planned community would be the township’s first “Traditional Neighborhood Development” that would encompass upscale housing, recreational and small businesses amenities.
abc27.com
HACC Harrisburg to celebrate ‘India Day’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is celebrating the cultures of India on August 6 when HACC’s Harrisburg campus is hosting “India Day” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, and food. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
qhubonews.com
ANNVILLE BUSINESS OWNER ANTHONY HOWELLS
ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
abc27.com
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
beckersasc.com
$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building
A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership. The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story...
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PA
It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
abc27.com
New solar installation planned for Cumberland County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Opera Association presents Opera in the Park
The Harrisburg Opera Association is back with their Opera in the Park series. This year’s theme is “Songs for Freedom” learn more about the association and their show at Italian Lake.
Lancaster Farming
The History of School Buildings: From Little Red Schoolhouses to Modern Structures
“No more pencils, no more books” was once part of a schoolyard chant, yet by the time American education entered into the 21st century, those words of obsolescence were well on their way to becoming a reality. Recently, Michael and Jared Blouch, both natives of Cornwall in Lebanon County,...
abc27.com
Rite Aid selling former Camp Hill headquarters
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Rite Aid is selling its former Camp Hill headquarters after relocating to Philadelphia, according to a company spokesperson. Rite Aid had occupied the Hunter Lane property since 1991 and unveiled a new Philadelphia “collaboration center” in July 2022. Rite Aid previously had its headquarters in Camp Hill and opened its first store – then Thrif D Discount Center in Scranton – 60 years ago.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
abc27.com
School supply donation drives around the Midstate
(WHTM) — With students heading back to school in just a few weeks, abc27 has put together a list of drives and events where you can help students get the supplies they need to succeed or where students can pick up free school supplies for the upcoming year. Cumberland...
abc27.com
Penn National changes name after 50 years
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Penn National has come a long way since its creation in 1972. The company has expanded well beyond horse racing, so a new name was only appropriate. Penn National is now known as “Penn Entertainment.”. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from...
abc27.com
Harrisburg, York among Pennsylvania cities with the most living in poverty
(STACKER) – According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.
abc27.com
India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
