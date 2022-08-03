Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ

Read on wpgtalkradio.com
Toms River Police Investigating Serious Crash on Fischer Boulevard
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River shut down northbound traffic on Fischer Boulevard...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT WITH CAR INTO POLE, POLE DOWN, INJURIES
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Hooper and Fischer in front of Water’s Edge Condos where a car went into a pole and the pole is laying across the lanes. Fischer northbound is temporarily shut down. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is not known.
Motorcyclist Crashes On Route 36 Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A motorcyclist was reported to be unconscious after being struck on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The collision was reported after 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on the 1100 block of Route 36 in Hazlet. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE GSP
Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 87.5 northbound on the Garden State Parkway for an accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH TRAFFIC LIGHT DOWN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a two car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of St Catherine’s and Route 37. We have a report of a traffic light down. No other information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 93.3 on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway. We have reports of a vehicle off into the woods. We have no information on injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County
New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
Police Respond to Gunshots Fired At the Jersey Shore
ABSECON, NJ – Police in Absecon are investigating a shots fired incident at an apartment...
Rollover Crash Traps Motorists In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over, trapping three occupants, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at North Indiana and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pole fire in the Whitesville section on Swallow Tail Court. Use caution in the area. Report if your power it out.
Absecon, NJ, Police Investigate Shots Fired at Apartment Complex
Authorities in Absecon are asking for help from the public as they investigate shots that were fired at a local apartment complex. The incident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened around 11:15 Thursday night, August 4th, at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex off of California Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE VS FENCE
Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a vehicle hit a fence on a residential property at the corner of Whittier Avenue and Keats Avenue in Toms River. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Cops Say Missing Winslow Twp Man Could Be in Atlantic City
Winslow Township Police say a missing man from Winslow Township may have traveled to Atlantic City via NJ Transit. Police say Edward Bruce was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen in the Sicklerville area of Winslow Township. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. Bruce is not...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: HOUSE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING
First responders are on the scene of a house that has been struck by lightning on the 400 block of Santa Anita. We have no information as to injuries or the extent of damage. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STRUCTURE FIRE
First responders are on the scene of a lightning strike with fire on the 2200 block of Crystal Mile. The building is reportedly filling with smoke. We do not have any additional information available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Police in New Jersey searching for tractor-trailer cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help
Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor-trailer cab after a woman inside was reportedly seen covered in blood and yelling for help.
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
