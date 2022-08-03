ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Retired SWFL teachers train FGCU education majors on fighting stress

Two retired Southwest Florida teachers opened up to WINK News about their struggles in the classroom and how they’re working together to combat teacher stress and burnout. Andrea Trank taught high school for 15 years and received the Golden Apple for her work with students. Nowadays, she wears a device that tracks her heart rhythm variability, and she believes it is the key to keeping teachers in the classroom. She has learned firsthand the danger of stress to a teacher’s long-term health.
FORT MYERS, FL
Learning Express bus helps migrant students, families in Collier County

Just in time for school, the Collier County School District is rolling out the Learning Express bus to enhance education for migrant students and their families. Collier County Public Schools Superintentdent Dr. Kamela Patton says the point of the bus is to give migrant students and families all across Collier County the opportunity to succeed in the upcoming school year. The district understands that those students sometimes face challenges that other communities may not have. Collier County has around 3,200 migrant students.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Back to school: Immunizations and health concerns for the school year

Health concerns are top of mind for many parents sending children off to school. That runs the gambit of required immunizations, medications your child needs and sports physicals. Before your child steps on campus, there is a lot of homework for parents, including navigating the halls of vaccinations, medications, physicals...
FORT MYERS, FL
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Southwest Florida wellness center provides workouts to strengthen bone health

A local wellness center is helping elderly people build their bone health and boost their balance. OsteoStrong is a wellness center focused on reconditioning the body. Falls can be catastrophic for the elderly even the slightest slip-up often leads to broken bones and a downward health spiral. It is the leading cause of injury or death in the country for people over the age of 65.
FORT MYERS, FL
Remembering school bus road rules before school starts

As kids head back to school, it’s important to remember the rules of the road regarding school bus safety, as disobeying them can cost you. Passing a stopped bus can have deadly consequences, and you’ll face a hefty fine if you’re caught: As of January 2021, the penalty for failing to stop for a school bus went from a minimum fine of $100 to $200, and if a second offense is committed within five years, the person’s license will be suspended for up to one year.
FORT MYERS, FL
Golisano Children’s Hospital has a new facility dog

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida has 4 new paws on the ground and her name is Lemon. Dorian’s new forever friend is a 2-year-old golden retriever who came from Canine Assistants. Lemon will work alongside her primary handler, Taylor. A child life specialist with Hematology and Oncology....
LEE COUNTY, FL
Collier County Sheriff’s Office prepares to keep school safe

Collier County is being recognized as one of the nation’s safest places to live and the sheriff said his office is doing everything it can to keep violence out of schools. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the school year by practicing and training as the nation continues to see mass shootings.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Shifting college athletics field impact on FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast University knows the field is shifting in college sports now that athletes are getting paid, and the Eagles want to stand out. Despite the success of the FGCU basketball teams, there are fears about the future of sports at FGCU. While the Eagles are familiar with the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Missing Child Alert issued for Collier County teen

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been activated for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Collier County. Octavia Joseph was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South, north of the Naples Airport. She was seen wearing a white T-shirt with “ninjas floss better” written...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Collier County may expand incoming housing with 114 multi-family units

Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

