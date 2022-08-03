Read on www.winknews.com
Retired SWFL teachers train FGCU education majors on fighting stress
Two retired Southwest Florida teachers opened up to WINK News about their struggles in the classroom and how they’re working together to combat teacher stress and burnout. Andrea Trank taught high school for 15 years and received the Golden Apple for her work with students. Nowadays, she wears a device that tracks her heart rhythm variability, and she believes it is the key to keeping teachers in the classroom. She has learned firsthand the danger of stress to a teacher’s long-term health.
Married Lee County teachers’ perspectives on the new school year
From the first-day outfit to locker decorations and bus schedules, teachers have a lot to think about before the first bell rings on the first day of a new school year. WINK News asked two Lee County teachers about what they see on the horizon for this school year. “I’m...
Learning Express bus helps migrant students, families in Collier County
Just in time for school, the Collier County School District is rolling out the Learning Express bus to enhance education for migrant students and their families. Collier County Public Schools Superintentdent Dr. Kamela Patton says the point of the bus is to give migrant students and families all across Collier County the opportunity to succeed in the upcoming school year. The district understands that those students sometimes face challenges that other communities may not have. Collier County has around 3,200 migrant students.
Back to school: Immunizations and health concerns for the school year
Health concerns are top of mind for many parents sending children off to school. That runs the gambit of required immunizations, medications your child needs and sports physicals. Before your child steps on campus, there is a lot of homework for parents, including navigating the halls of vaccinations, medications, physicals...
American Sign Language teacher worked to the raise walls of her own home
An American Sign Language teacher uses her hands for more than just communicating. She also used them to raise the walls of her own home. Audrey Rodriguez teaches American Sign Language four nights a week. She keeps a quiet classroom at the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center in Fort Myers.
Collier schools considers notifying parents of students dating, will for gender choice
Right now, school districts in our area are getting ready for the school year, which is coming with a lot of changes brought about by new state laws. Among them is the Parental Right in Education law. What the new laws will mean for teachers this year is still to be determined.
Teacher panic buttons offer added layer of security, assistance in any emergency
Many teachers have access to a “panic button”. That may sound like it’s related to a threat, but in reality, it could involve any emergency. Teachers encounter all kinds of issues, including medical problems, fights, and occasionally, the more serious threat. In some schools they wear panic...
Cape Coral school resource officer on what it takes to protect children
Each Southwest Florida school campus has a school resource officer tasked with making sure children come home alive and safe. WINK News anchor Corey Lazar spent some time with one Cape Coral SRO who says he is ready to put his life on the line if violence breaks out. Inside...
Mount Hermon Ministries hosts backpack giveaway, community fun day in Fort Myers
The next few days are busy ones for parents and students as they prepare for the return to the classroom. Mount Hermon Ministries has set up a one-stop shop for parents to get school supplies and some immunizations if they need them. The Mount Hermon Ministries Annual Community Fun Day...
Southwest Florida wellness center provides workouts to strengthen bone health
A local wellness center is helping elderly people build their bone health and boost their balance. OsteoStrong is a wellness center focused on reconditioning the body. Falls can be catastrophic for the elderly even the slightest slip-up often leads to broken bones and a downward health spiral. It is the leading cause of injury or death in the country for people over the age of 65.
Remembering school bus road rules before school starts
As kids head back to school, it’s important to remember the rules of the road regarding school bus safety, as disobeying them can cost you. Passing a stopped bus can have deadly consequences, and you’ll face a hefty fine if you’re caught: As of January 2021, the penalty for failing to stop for a school bus went from a minimum fine of $100 to $200, and if a second offense is committed within five years, the person’s license will be suspended for up to one year.
Fort Myers church to give away school supplies, bikes, more on Saturday
Mount Hermon Church plans to help parents with expensive back-to-school shopping by handing out backpacks and giving away bikes, gift cards and groceries at its Community Fun Day on Saturday. The annual event, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2856 Douglas St., is for parents and students...
Golisano Children’s Hospital has a new facility dog
Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida has 4 new paws on the ground and her name is Lemon. Dorian’s new forever friend is a 2-year-old golden retriever who came from Canine Assistants. Lemon will work alongside her primary handler, Taylor. A child life specialist with Hematology and Oncology....
Collier County Sheriff’s Office prepares to keep school safe
Collier County is being recognized as one of the nation’s safest places to live and the sheriff said his office is doing everything it can to keep violence out of schools. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the school year by practicing and training as the nation continues to see mass shootings.
Blue-green algae spotted in a canal in Cape Coral causes a bad stench
Blue-green algae spotted in a canal in Cape Coral is causing a bad stench for neighbors. Crews were planning to remove as much algae as possible. But now the fight is against a different kind of algae, blue-green algae. There’s a task force to fight it but one environmental group...
Shifting college athletics field impact on FGCU
Florida Gulf Coast University knows the field is shifting in college sports now that athletes are getting paid, and the Eagles want to stand out. Despite the success of the FGCU basketball teams, there are fears about the future of sports at FGCU. While the Eagles are familiar with the...
Missing Child Alert issued for Collier County teen
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been activated for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Collier County. Octavia Joseph was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South, north of the Naples Airport. She was seen wearing a white T-shirt with “ninjas floss better” written...
Collier County may expand incoming housing with 114 multi-family units
Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Battle over mangroves and future land along Fort Myers Beach
There’s a battle brewing over mangroves and the future of the land along Fort Myers Beach. A developer wants to get rid of them to build homes while others want to see them stay to protect wildlife and our water quality. The proposed project by the owner of the...
