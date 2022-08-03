As kids head back to school, it’s important to remember the rules of the road regarding school bus safety, as disobeying them can cost you. Passing a stopped bus can have deadly consequences, and you’ll face a hefty fine if you’re caught: As of January 2021, the penalty for failing to stop for a school bus went from a minimum fine of $100 to $200, and if a second offense is committed within five years, the person’s license will be suspended for up to one year.

