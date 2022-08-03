Read on doorcountypulse.com
Door County Pulse
In Memoriam: Francha Barnard
Editor’s Note: Poetry is something readers of the Peninsula Pulse are accustomed to finding in our Literature section. It’s not something they’ll come across in our Community section – at least not 99% of the time. This week, we’re changing that up. Francha Barnard of Baileys...
Door County Pulse
Dance Party Fitness Class Aug. 10
Join professionally trained dancer Willa Wilde for a Dance Party Fitness class Aug. 10, 7 pm, at Uptown Wellness Studio, 10579 Country Walk Lane, Unit 22, in Sister Bay. This high-energy class with various styles of dance and fun music will get you moving and feeling good. The cost is $15; the class is limited to eight students; and no dance experience is needed. Register at northerndoor.recdesk.com. Questions? Email [email protected]
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: A Tribute to a Friend: Francha Barnard
Baileys Harbor lost one of our own last week. You might have seen her walking around town – a little lady, in all kinds of weather, striding through a town she loved. Francha had her hands, thoughts, beliefs and convictions in many endeavors. You might have observed her in action at our town meetings over the years adding her voice and concerns. Oh, we can’t forget her two Ps – poetry and politics!
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Lilly
Lilly is a wonderful, 3½-year-old dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This fun gal enjoys frolicking in the water and playing ball. Like all dogs at WHS, Lilly (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50692698) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Not a Fan of New Signage
Congratulations, Baileys Harbor! You win, hands down. I felt Sister Bay held the title easily with our top-of-the-bluff tenements (not bad-looking buildings, but, like tenements in Chicago, too many buildings in too little space, destroying our village bluff) and our two big warehouse buildings, far out of proportion with the rest of the village.
Door County Pulse
Sons of Norway Picnic Moves Inside
The Sons of Norway H.R. Holand Lodge in Sturgeon Bay will hold its Aug. 8 picnic at Bay View Lutheran Church, 340 West Maple St. in Sturgeon Bay. Social hour will start at 11 am, and lunch will follow. Questions? Call 920.743.8992 and leave a message.
Door County Pulse
Land Trust Gathering Celebrates Conservation Efforts
Door County Land Trust will host its annual gathering for its members and the public Aug. 21, 3-6:30 pm, at the conservation-easement property of Sandy and Ed Miller, 2401 E. Meadow in Baileys Harbor. The event will include an introduction of the Land Trust’s new executive director, Emily Wood, who...
Door County Pulse
Manage Stress and Anxiety with Viniyoga
Certified viniyoga instructor and yoga therapist Mary Hilliker will lead a workshop about managing stress and anxiety through yoga. Through six classes, participants will progressively explore a range of yoga postures, breathing patterns and practices, guided relaxation, and intentions to help set your stress and anxiety thermostat to safe, connected, calm and clear; and to discover which ones work best for each person.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Laverne M. Eggert
Laverne (Reince) Eggert, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, died on August 3, 2022, at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. Laverne was born on July 25, 1929, in Maplewood to Modest and Elsie (Rose) Reince. She grew up in a home that was always surrounded with family and friends, she often spoke of family being her greatest blessing.
Door County Pulse
New Ace Location Getting Finishing Touches
The new space for Sturgeon Bay’s Ace Hardware store on Egg Harbor Road, across from McDonald’s, is shaping up for what’s expected to be an autumn move from the existing space at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Egg Harbor Road in downtown Sturgeon Bay. Majority shareholder...
Door County Pulse
Clearing Out Woldt’s Corner
To make room for the construction of a new, three-unit commercial building with a drive-through that will include a Starbucks at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue in Sturgeon Bay, one of the cottages that had been removed behind the former Woldt’s Corner Pub was for sale through DeVooght House Lifters while perched on a trailer last weekend. The main building will be torn down. Photos by Kevin Boneske.
Door County Pulse
Kwik Trip Store Takes Shape
The scale of the Kwik Trip development on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay is visible as the store-and-car-wash site takes shape. The development encompasses roughly 4.5 acres and required the purchase of seven separate properties that fronted the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Egg Harbor Road and the 1600 block of Alabama Street. Those lots contained five homes, several storage buildings and the Malvetz Furniture store.
Door County Pulse
Grants Available for Home-Based Child Care Providers
Door County families rely heavily on home-based child care providers to care for young children, so their work is very important. Now current and future home-based child care providers may apply for a grant through United Way of Door County – funded by the Women’s Fund of Door County – that’s intended to support high-quality, accessible, affordable home-based child care and acknowledge the cost of operating a labor-intensive business that creates wear on providers’ homes.
Door County Pulse
City Council Amends Sunset Estates Agreement
In anticipation of additional expenses that S.C. Swiderski will incur to redevelop the former Sunset School property with four apartment buildings having 26 total units, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council agreed July 19 to amend its development agreement with the company. The amendment increases the limit on the amount of...
Door County Pulse
City Seeks Negotiated Settlement in Road Connection Dispute
While meeting in closed session July 19, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council authorized making an offer to purchase approximately four acres of land, for an undisclosed negotiated amount, that the city wants to acquire to connect Grant Avenue and Sawyer Drive on the city’s west side, Mayor David Ward said.
