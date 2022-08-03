ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Father of Texas TikTok stars Enkyboys gives update on cancer battle

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Nothing on his schedule”: Greg Abbott hasn’t attended a single funeral for slain Uvalde children

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Greg Abbott's Democratic opponent in Texas' 2022 gubernatorial race, has been vehemently critical of Abbott's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 — which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. And 25 News KXXV-TV, an ABC affiliate in Waco, may have given O'Rourke some more material to work with. According to an open-records request from 25 News, Abbott did not attend the funerals of any of the Uvalde victims.
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?

Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
earnthenecklace.com

Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?

Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
AUSTIN, TX
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Becomes a Meme Because of the Weather

Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has become a meme. I came across this when I found a Forbes article that mentioned Abbott’s meme was trending on Twitter. After searching on Twitter, there were few references about Governor Abbott and the meme. Maybe it will start to pick up but so far, there were few references online except for people pointing out the Forbes article. Forbes did mention the meme was on other social media channels as well.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Longoria
The Daily South

Parker McCollum on Growing Up in Texas and His Family's Influence on His Career

Parker McCollum spent childhood summers working on his grandfather's ranch and listening to classic country music. He started writing songs with the guidance of his older brother and played his first gig at 16-years-old, but it wasn't until he moved to Austin, Texas, that he knew that he had found his calling as an artist. On this episode, Parker talks about his mother's cooking, his commitment to writing songs that stand the test of time, his sold out Houston Rodeo show, and the first time he heard George Strait sing Amarillo By Morning.
CONROE, TX
CBS Chicago

40+ Double Dutch Club started in Chicago jumps worldwide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It started as a smal group in Chicago, but now it's spreading across the world. In Pullman Saturday, 600 women gathered to play a simple recess game: double dutch. Photojournalist Jeff Langan shows how it is more than just skipping rope. "The 40+ Double Dutch Club is a group of women who get together to relive old memories and create new ones," said founder Pamela Robinson. "We all grew up jumping double dutch back in the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s."The club started in Chicago, but Saturday members were represented from far and wide. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Buzzfeed#Texas Tiktok#Enkyboys
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy