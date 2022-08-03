Father of Texas TikTok stars Enkyboys gives update on cancer battle

Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Genevieve Padalecki Is Always With Her Husband In Austin & They’re Seriously Couple Goals
An influx of celebrities moved from California to Texas, which means many people are spotting their favorites at places we recognize and love. Two, in particular, are Genevieve Padalecki and her husband, Jared, who you might know from Supernatural. They've lived in Austin since 2010 and they are always hanging...
AOL Corp
What’s it like leaving California for Texas? Mom shares her insights on TikTok
Former California mom Sam Speiller is turning Texan — and sharing her transformation on TikTok. Seat belt burns, co-existing with spiders and incessant sweating are some of the highlights on Speiller’s now-viral TikTok series that has reached millions. “I moved from California to Texas one year ago and...
“Nothing on his schedule”: Greg Abbott hasn’t attended a single funeral for slain Uvalde children
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Gov. Greg Abbott's Democratic opponent in Texas' 2022 gubernatorial race, has been vehemently critical of Abbott's response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 — which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. And 25 News KXXV-TV, an ABC affiliate in Waco, may have given O'Rourke some more material to work with. According to an open-records request from 25 News, Abbott did not attend the funerals of any of the Uvalde victims.
Why did Matthew McConaughey not run for governor of Texas?
Matthew McConaughey is an awarding-winning actor, but growing up in a working-class family in the heart of Texas has kept him close to the Lone Star State, including as a professor and potential candidate for governor. McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has been an active community leader throughout the state...
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
Texas Governor Becomes a Meme Because of the Weather
Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has become a meme. I came across this when I found a Forbes article that mentioned Abbott’s meme was trending on Twitter. After searching on Twitter, there were few references about Governor Abbott and the meme. Maybe it will start to pick up but so far, there were few references online except for people pointing out the Forbes article. Forbes did mention the meme was on other social media channels as well.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Say They're 'Ready to Fight' Texas Gov in Video
A group of Texas mothers has unveiled an ad saying they are "ready to fight" to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC, which describes itself as a "diverse group" of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, posted the video on Friday on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Parker McCollum on Growing Up in Texas and His Family's Influence on His Career
Parker McCollum spent childhood summers working on his grandfather's ranch and listening to classic country music. He started writing songs with the guidance of his older brother and played his first gig at 16-years-old, but it wasn't until he moved to Austin, Texas, that he knew that he had found his calling as an artist. On this episode, Parker talks about his mother's cooking, his commitment to writing songs that stand the test of time, his sold out Houston Rodeo show, and the first time he heard George Strait sing Amarillo By Morning.
Texas, UIL fall short in protocols to protect high school football players from the heat
DALLAS — Mary Jane Erwin-McNiel doesn’t hold one group responsible for the death of her son, Rue. It wasn’t just the coaches who scheduled practice at 11:30 a.m. on the hottest day of 2020, or the school’s administration, which allowed them to do so without the recommended safety equipment.
40+ Double Dutch Club started in Chicago jumps worldwide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It started as a smal group in Chicago, but now it's spreading across the world. In Pullman Saturday, 600 women gathered to play a simple recess game: double dutch. Photojournalist Jeff Langan shows how it is more than just skipping rope. "The 40+ Double Dutch Club is a group of women who get together to relive old memories and create new ones," said founder Pamela Robinson. "We all grew up jumping double dutch back in the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s."The club started in Chicago, but Saturday members were represented from far and wide.
Texas’ quarterback competition is going as planned
The battle for the starting quarterback job is underway in Austin. Competition is bringing out the best in each quarterback. In the minimal footage we have seen, both quarterbacks have been accurate. Nevertheless, one throwing motion caught my eye. Texas fans are familiar with Hudson Card’s strong skillset and passing...
Four-star edge Derion Gullette announces commitment to Texas
Texas has added a key defensive player to their 2023 recruiting class. Four-star edge Derion Gullette announced his commitment to Texas over Ohio State and Texas A&M on Friday. After missing on Colton Vasek last week to Oklahoma and likely losing Braylan Shelby to USC on Saturday, landing Gullette is a much needed recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian’s staff.
