Hidalgo County health authority urges caution as COVID variant infections continue to rise

4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 836 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 836 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Three women from Mercedes, Pharr and Weslaco, and a man from Donna died as a result of the virus. They were all in their...
North Alamo Water Supply Corporation initiates mandatory water conservation measures
The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking customers to conserve water effective immediately. The company – which services eastern Hidalgo County, Willacy County and northwestern Cameron County – entered stage three of its drought contingency and emergency rationing plan, the supply corporation announced Friday. Under the mandatory...
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
Mandatory water restrictions to begin Saturday in San Benito
The city of San Benito will commence mandatory water restrictions on Saturday, Aug. 6. Under the restrictions, watering will not be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Car washing hours will also be restricted and must be done with either a bucket or a handheld shutoff nozzle. “The point...
Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures
Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.
Mandatory water restrictions in effect in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg will begin implementing mandatory stage 2 water restrictions on Friday. Residents will be limited to watering their lawns, gardens and other landscaped areas to certain days and times. Residents will be also limited to washing of vehicles, trailers, boats and other mobile equipment to a certain time.
City of McAllen warns residents of utility scam calls
The city of McAllen is warning its residents about a scam phone call. The false caller represents themselves as the city of McAllen and threatens to cut off the electricity bill due to past due payments. The caller gives two options, to press one for payment or press two if...
LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities
Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
Key Financing Tool Approved For Brownsville Riverfront Project
A proposed entertainment and retail development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront is a step closer to reality after securing from the county what it couldn’t from the city. Cameron County commissioners have approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help finance the office, retail, and entertainment development called Via...
Traffic advisory, additional closures taking place
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional closures will take place for the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C interchange project. The I-69C southbound frontage road between State Highway 495 and I-2 will continue to be closed nightly. The closure will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Aug 5. The left lane on the I-2 […]
San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday. It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
McAllen implements new conservation measures
If we don’t get a big storm bordering on the benign, AKA, a hurricane with minimal wind damage, that dumps buckets of water into the Falcon Reservoir, then the future of Valley farmers and developers is going to remain uncertain. A water delivery to Amistad Reservoir, northwest of Falcon...
Free produce distribution to be held in Sullivan City
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Sullivan City will be hosting a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Sullivan City Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last. There will be free fruits and vegetables. Residents...
City of Primera to distribute water bottles
The city of Primera will be distributing water bottles at Primera Park by city hall Wednesday afternoon. The distribution will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or while supplies last. There will be a limit of one case per household, officials said. Residents are asked to bring a current...
Good Neighbor Settlement House reopens doors
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Good Neighbor Settlement House is opening its doors after two years of curbside services. Good Neighbor Settlement House is a day shelter and soup kitchen in Brownsville that serves the Valley’s unsheltered population. They are now serving meals all day out of their newly remodeled kitchen and dining room. Center […]
Exclusive: South Texas College Foundation to launch Sept. 1
MCALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is to launch a new foundation next month with the aim of raising one million dollars in the first year. Details on the project were revealed exclusively to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service by Dr. Rodney H. Rodriguez, vice president of institutional advancement and economic development at STC.
Mexican Cartel Drug Runners Caught in Brownsville with $2.7 Million Worth of Cocaine & Meth
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899. “These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in securing our borders...
