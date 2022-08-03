ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County health authority urges caution as COVID variant infections continue to rise

By Crystal Martinez
KRGV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.krgv.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hidalgo County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
KRGV

Mandatory water restrictions to begin Saturday in San Benito

The city of San Benito will commence mandatory water restrictions on Saturday, Aug. 6. Under the restrictions, watering will not be allowed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Car washing hours will also be restricted and must be done with either a bucket or a handheld shutoff nozzle. “The point...
SAN BENITO, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures

Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Mandatory water restrictions in effect in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg will begin implementing mandatory stage 2 water restrictions on Friday. Residents will be limited to watering their lawns, gardens and other landscaped areas to certain days and times. Residents will be also limited to washing of vehicles, trailers, boats and other mobile equipment to a certain time.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen warns residents of utility scam calls

The city of McAllen is warning its residents about a scam phone call. The false caller represents themselves as the city of McAllen and threatens to cut off the electricity bill due to past due payments. The caller gives two options, to press one for payment or press two if...
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Health Department#Covid#General Health
ValleyCentral

LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities

Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Key Financing Tool Approved For Brownsville Riverfront Project

A proposed entertainment and retail development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront is a step closer to reality after securing from the county what it couldn’t from the city. Cameron County commissioners have approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help finance the office, retail, and entertainment development called Via...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic advisory, additional closures taking place

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional closures will take place for the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C interchange project. The I-69C southbound frontage road between State Highway 495 and I-2 will continue to be closed nightly. The closure will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Aug 5. The left lane on the I-2 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ValleyCentral

San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday.  It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
SAN ISIDRO, TX
anjournal.com

McAllen implements new conservation measures

If we don’t get a big storm bordering on the benign, AKA, a hurricane with minimal wind damage, that dumps buckets of water into the Falcon Reservoir, then the future of Valley farmers and developers is going to remain uncertain. A water delivery to Amistad Reservoir, northwest of Falcon...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Free produce distribution to be held in Sullivan City

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Sullivan City will be hosting a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Sullivan City Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last. There will be free fruits and vegetables. Residents...
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
KRGV

City of Primera to distribute water bottles

The city of Primera will be distributing water bottles at Primera Park by city hall Wednesday afternoon. The distribution will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or while supplies last. There will be a limit of one case per household, officials said. Residents are asked to bring a current...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Good Neighbor Settlement House reopens doors

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Good Neighbor Settlement House is opening its doors after two years of curbside services. Good Neighbor Settlement House is a day shelter and soup kitchen in Brownsville that serves the Valley’s unsheltered population. They are now serving meals all day out of their newly remodeled kitchen and dining room. Center […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Exclusive: South Texas College Foundation to launch Sept. 1

MCALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is to launch a new foundation next month with the aim of raising one million dollars in the first year. Details on the project were revealed exclusively to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service by Dr. Rodney H. Rodriguez, vice president of institutional advancement and economic development at STC.
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy