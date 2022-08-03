Biggest Crypto Wallets Hacked, Solana Losing Millions, Industry in Danger: Crypto Market Review, August 3

Read on u.today
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
Shiba Inu Owners Switch Sides as Impending Price Pattern Appears on Weekly Chart
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SHIB Remains Largest Asset in USD for Whales But Here’s Where ALCX Surpasses It
SHIB, XRP and AVAX Are Now Supported Cryptocurrencies by Binance Card
Binance, one of the largest crypto ecosystems in the world, announced the addition of XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Avalanche (AVAX) as means of payment with the Binance Card. The cryptocurrencies are added to an already diverse roster, which includes BTC, BUSD and ETH, as well as tokens from SANTOS, PORTO and LAZIO soccer clubs actively supported by Binance.
Elon Musk Says He Is "Mainly" Supporting Dogecoin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed his support for Dogecoin during his recent appearance on the "Full Send" podcast. "I'm mainly supporting Doge, frankly," the centibillionaire said in response to a question about cryptocurrencies. The world's richest person has reiterated that he supports Dogecoin because it has "meme and dogs." Even...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 5
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Out of Stalemate: What's Next?
SoftBank posts record net loss on $23.1 billion Vision Fund hit
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) booked a record $23 billion net loss in the three months to June on Monday, hammered by turmoil at its sprawling Vision Fund unit as a market sell-off upended tech stocks.
Will Ethereum Be Harmed by New Forks? Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has dismissed concerns regarding the brewing civil war within the community, Fortune reports. The Canadian programmer believes that potential hard forks are not going to cause any significant harm to Ethereum. Buterin says that the members of the community have rallied around the upgrade, which means that any attempts to launch competing versions of the chain are unlikely to gain much traction with disgruntled miners.
Here Is Where Tether Might Be Holding Their Money
Following the unpleasant story with UST stablecoin developed by Luna, traders and investors around the world are worried about the safety of their funds in stablecoin solutions like Tether that took a significant hit with millions of outflows appearing momentarily. Thanks to the most recent research, blockchain sleuths found an...
Cardano Whales Grab $138 Million in ADA, Here’s Why It Could Be Interesting: Santiment
Record China trade figures surprise but economists caution over weakening outlook – business live
Rolling live coverage of business, economics and financial markets as analysts weigh risk of recessions across the world
SHIB Worth $660 Million Settled in 2,000 Biggest ETH Whales' Pockets
WhaleStats, a portal that tracks the activity of major Ethereum (ETH) holders, has shared data on the composition of the top 2,000 ETH whales' positions. According to the data, in addition to stablecoins and Ethereum itself, SHIB holds the largest portion of whales' portfolio. The token's share is 10% of the total and equals $660 million. By comparison, the entire capitalization of the Shiba Inu project is in the neighborhood of $6.6 billion. Thus, it turns out that by holding 10% of their portfolio in SHIB, the top 2,000 ETH holders hold 10% of the entire capitalization of Shiba Inu.
Unleashing the Potential of Financial Technology and Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 5
Ethereum Merge Risks Summarized by Expert: Should We See Unexpected Forks?
Crypto observer Jack Niewold, founder of the Crypto Pragmatist newsletter, has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts about possible risks and opportunities the Merge brings to the global blockchain community. Crypto civil war?. As per Mr. Niewold's. , there are three groups of risks associated with the Merge activation...
DeFi Started Recovering While NFT Segment Bleeds: DappRadar July 2022 Report
All segments of the global Web3 ecosystem are still affected by the aftermath of the painful Terra (LUNA) ecosystem collapse. However, some major smart contracts hosting platforms wintessed double-digit TVL upsurges. DeFi segment sees 22% increase in TVL in last 30 days. According to DappRadar Blockchain Industry Report – July...
