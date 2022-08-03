Police dog helps to capture man hiding in the woods after sparking high-speed chase

Driving across six lanes of the A2 before fleeing into woodland, a suspect is quickly apprehended thanks to the scent work of a young German Shepherd

(Image credit: Kent Police)

A police dog named Fallon is enjoying his well deserved moment of glory after he helped his human colleagues track down a suspect accused of driving at speeds of up to 120mph.

It was 4.30pm on Sunday when a car was spotted driving dangerously across six lanes of the A2 toward London. Pursued by police, the male driver then fled from his vehicle into woodland in Dartford forcing the deployment of the National Police Air Service helicopter as well as German Shepherd, Fallon.

Quickly picking up the man’s scent, Fallon was able to lead his handler, PC Scott James, straight to a holly tree where the suspect was found hiding.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm, which was found nearby.

German Shepherd vs Doberman: Which breed is best?

It’s not the first time that two-year-old Fallon has proved himself an invaluable part of the team, having helped to save a man’s life earlier this year after he experienced a mental health crisis that resulted in him sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Thankfully, Fallon was on hand to lead the police team through dense woodland where they discovered the man and were able to apply first aid until the paramedics arrived.

The suspect arrested on Sunday has since been bailed and police are now calling for witnesses to the pursuit or anyone who might have captured footage of the incident to call their appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/148055/22.

As for Fallon, he has his paws crossed that he can enjoy a slightly quieter pace of life this coming weekend after all the action of last Sunday.

Kathryn is a freelance writer who has spent the past two years dividing her writing time between her two great loves - pets and health and wellness. When she’s not busy crafting the perfect sentence for her features, buying guides and news pieces, she can be found hanging out with one very mischievous Cocker Spaniel, drinking copious amounts of Jasmine tea and attempting to set numerous world records for the longest ever FaceTime calls with her family back home in NZ.