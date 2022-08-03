ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police dog helps to capture man hiding in the woods after sparking high-speed chase

By Kathryn Rosenberg
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago

Driving across six lanes of the A2 before fleeing into woodland, a suspect is quickly apprehended thanks to the scent work of a young German Shepherd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a74c8_0h3Iv2ri00
(Image credit: Kent Police)

A police dog named Fallon is enjoying his well deserved moment of glory after he helped his human colleagues track down a suspect accused of driving at speeds of up to 120mph.

It was 4.30pm on Sunday when a car was spotted driving dangerously across six lanes of the A2 toward London. Pursued by police, the male driver then fled from his vehicle into woodland in Dartford forcing the deployment of the National Police Air Service helicopter as well as German Shepherd, Fallon.

Quickly picking up the man’s scent, Fallon was able to lead his handler, PC Scott James, straight to a holly tree where the suspect was found hiding.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm, which was found nearby.

  • German Shepherd vs Doberman: Which breed is best?

It’s not the first time that two-year-old Fallon has proved himself an invaluable part of the team, having helped to save a man’s life earlier this year after he experienced a mental health crisis that resulted in him sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Thankfully, Fallon was on hand to lead the police team through dense woodland where they discovered the man and were able to apply first aid until the paramedics arrived.

The suspect arrested on Sunday has since been bailed and police are now calling for witnesses to the pursuit or anyone who might have captured footage of the incident to call their appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/148055/22.

As for Fallon, he has his paws crossed that he can enjoy a slightly quieter pace of life this coming weekend after all the action of last Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONUje_0h3Iv2ri00

Kathryn is a freelance writer who has spent the past two years dividing her writing time between her two great loves - pets and health and wellness. When she’s not busy crafting the perfect sentence for her features, buying guides and news pieces, she can be found hanging out with one very mischievous Cocker Spaniel, drinking copious amounts of Jasmine tea and attempting to set numerous world records for the longest ever FaceTime calls with her family back home in NZ.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack

A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Chase#A2#German#Doberman
Daily Mail

Couple with 10 children branded 'childish' and 'petty' as court fines them £216 over row which saw them 'trap neighbour in her own home' by parking their car so close to hers she couldn't move it

A couple with ten children have been fined over a 'petty' war against their next door neighbour over street parking outside their adjoining terraced homes. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
One Green Planet

Kitten Traumatized By Police After They Captured Her On Suspicion of Being an Endangered Species

An animal charity has claimed that police traumatized a kitten after it was seized on suspicion of being an endangered species. The police apparently thought that the kitten, now named Finlay, was a Scottish wildcat when it was taken from an address in Conwy, North Wales. The kitten was kept for four and a half months in police custody before they finally assessed its features and found only a low portion of wildcat genes, but not enough to be considered a Scottish wildcat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Life for mother who murdered toddler on day of family court hearing

A mother who murdered her toddler on the day his father was applying to the Family Court to have more contact has been jailed for life with a minimum term of more than 18 years.Carol Hodgson, 40, used a plastic bag to smother two-year-old Daniel Hodgson Green at her home in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, and then tried to kill herself, leaving notes for her family.The boy’s heartbroken father Stefan Green read a victim impact statement at Teesside Crown Court before his former partner was sentenced, expressing how much he wanted to be part of his son’s life,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: Hero Neighbor Who Tried To Rescue Her Speaks Out

On Friday morning (August 5), a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood was enveloped in chaos when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with the owner inside, setting both the house and her car ablaze. Though medical officials have stated that she’s expected to live, Heche remains in critical condition with severe burns.
Daily Mail

Ashley Cole describes the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when gang of home raiders threatened to cut off his fingers as 'chillingly ruthless' robber who also stole £3.5m tiara is jailed for 30 years

Former England footballer Ashley Cole has said the 'terror and confusion' on his children's faces when a gang of men smashed their way into his home, tied him up and threatened to cut off his fingers 'will never leave me'. Kurtis Dilks, 35, was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court today...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alleged murder victim, 11, named as stepfather appears in court

An 11-year-old alleged murder victim who was found seriously injured in a park can now be named as Mikey Harrison, a judge has ruled.Mikey’s stepfather, Michael Harrison, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murder following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire, on June 18.The 41-year-old was not required to enter any pleas during a short hearing conducted over video-link to HMP Nottingham.He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings.As well as the murder charge, the defendant faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.Harrison, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until his provisional trial date which was previously set for January 12 next year.Judge Nirmal Shant lifted reporting restrictions banning the identification of Mikey following an application by the PA news agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

10K+
Followers
278
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy