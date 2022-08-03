Robotics company focusing on airplanes could move to Oklahoma

Wilder Systems (Wilder Systems)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A robotics company that builds airplanes could be coming to the Sooner State.

Wilder Systems was created in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They say Oklahoma City is the hub of aircraft maintenance.

When you think of robots, you think of a machine taking over a job previously held by a person. The company told the city council that bringing an operation here could bring in 150 jobs.

“Typically, these tasks are done typically by hand which can be dangerous. Or when they’ve tried to introduce robots in the past very large very slow very expensive capital equipment. We really see Oklahoma City as the epicenter for aircraft manufacturing,” said Erica Pocs, director of operations at Wilder Systems Robots.

The company pointed out Boeing and Tinker. They called Tinker a current marquee customer and said OKC is centrally located and close to other air force bases around the country.

There will be a public hearing and a final consideration in a couple of weeks on Aug. 16. The council will decide whether to provide the company with up to $500,000 in incentives.

The possibility comes weeks after Panasonic bypassed Oklahoma, choosing Kansas for its EV battery plant.

©2022 Cox Media Group