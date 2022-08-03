The challenges of keeping up newspapers in the digital age

Read on foxnebraska.com
Simply Sunflower -- Valley County family captures sunshine in a bottle
VALLEY COUNTY, Neb. — Capturing sunshine in a bottle -- it always feels sunny on the Koelling family farm as they chase golden rays. While they grow corn, soybeans, wheat, and cattle, this Valley County farm stands out. “There's about one and a half million sunflowers,” Alan said.
Pet of the Week: Scout
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Scout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Scout! I am a pretty easy-going guy. I am a little shy at first, but once I am comfortable, I open up quickly! Come in and meet me today!"
Kids in the Kitchen: BBQ Chicken Pizza
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George features a recipe that makes it easy to get kids involved in the kitchen. 1 (6 oz) pkg grilled chicken breast strips, chopped. 1 1/2 c. Hy-Vee shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese. All You Do:. 1.Preheat oven at 400 degrees. 2.Split sandwich thins...
Kearney struggles offensively, eliminated from Midwest Regional
WHITETOWN, Ind. — For the second-straight game, Kearney Little League failed to register a hit as Pittsburg (Kan.) eliminates the State Champs from Nebraska 7-0 on Saturday. Kael Nebesniak started strong on the mound for Kearney, tossing five strikeouts through the first two innings, but Kansas turned it on in the third, taking a 5-0 lead.
Two men arrested for drugs and weapons during traffic stop
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Two Las Vegas men are in trouble after authorities say drugs and weapons were found during a traffic stop. Dawson County court records say on Wednesday morning, a trooper stopped a car that had just exited Interstate 80 and parked on the wrong side of the road near Darr.
