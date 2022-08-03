The challenges of keeping up newspapers in the digital age

WHITETOWN, Ind. — For the second-straight game, Kearney Little League failed to register a hit as Pittsburg (Kan.) eliminates the State Champs from Nebraska 7-0 on Saturday. Kael Nebesniak started strong on the mound for Kearney, tossing five strikeouts through the first two innings, but Kansas turned it on in the third, taking a 5-0 lead.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO