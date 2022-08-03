NYS Attorney General James joins nationwide task force aimed at reducing scam robocalls

Read on 13wham.com
Online process available for New Yorkers to choose "X" gender marker on state ID documents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that individuals who have a New York State driver's license, learner's permit, or non-driver ID can now use a new online process to choose “X” as a gender marker without having to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Over 2 dozen illegal guns seized in statewide investigations
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul was in Albany at New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center to make an announcement on illegal guns. As part of the presser, she showcased a collection of 30 illegal guns that were confiscated statewide by as part of an investigation by State Police.
John Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is continuing his campaign for a Senate seat against Republican Mehmet Oz with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on Aug. 12. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and had to tone down his campaigning as...
Amtrak trains will make stops at the New York State Fair to encourage statewide visitors
Town of Geddes, NY — Amtrak and the New York State Department of Transportation will resume direct train service to the New York State Fair this year. The train will allow visitors to skip tolls on the roads, traffic, and parking fees, as well as save gas money. Select Empire Service and Maple Leaf trains will make daily stops at the State Fair adjacent to the Fairgrounds.
Ogden Police Chief Chris Mears retiring
Ogden, N.Y. — Chris Mears, chief of the Ogden Police Department, announced his retirement Thursday. Mears has been with the department for 27 years, serving as chief since 2015. “It has been such an honor to serve as chief of this amazing group of police officers, civilian staff and...
Pines of Perinton ordered to appear in court for violations
Perinton, N.Y. — The Town of Perinton is ordering the Pines of Perinton landlords to appear in court after building code violations went unmet. The Pines of Perinton apartment complex has been issued six appearance tickets for 26 code violations in six apartments, Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna announced Thursday.
Homesteads for Hope celebrates winning $200,000 grand prize in contest Thursday
Ogden, N.Y. — Homesteads for Hope Community Farm won a grand prize totaling $200,000 in Farm Kubota’s Hometown Proud Contest. As part of its 59th anniversary celebration, the U.S. Kubota Tractor Corporation hosted a Hometown Proud Contest that awarded grants to organizations across the country that are on a mission to revitalize underserved communities with new and promising solutions.
Indiana Rep. Walorski's SUV crossed center line before fatal crash, police say
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — New information is being released about the car crash on Wednesday that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, two of her staffers and another woman. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said the investigation has found new video evidence and witnesses that reveal preliminary crash information...
Hot for all, dry for most
Saturday August 6, 2022 — Temperatures soared into the upper 80s, even briefly touching 90 degrees at the ROC Airport, this afternoon. Humidity levels have also been very noticeable with dew points near 70 across the Finger Lakes and Western New York. This humid air mass, combined with weak mid-atmospheric lifting is what has spawned a number of scattered showers across the region Saturday afternoon.
NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will expand to six classifications, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The change will impact boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, baseball and softball. The state currently uses five classifications for those...
