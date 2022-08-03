Read on lascruces.com
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July. This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use. Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Smokers May Be In For A Rude And Abrupt Awakening
Quitting "cold turkey" works for some but, if this new idea being presented by the FDA goes through, all smokers may pretty much wind up doing just that. Quitting smoking is tough, I know, I tried a number of times before I finally did it. I'll tell you how I did it but only if you promise to find another way. Deal? Ok. I had a near fatal motorcycle accident and was physically unable to smoke for months. I repeat, please find another method. There are plenty to choose from.
Several El Paso gas stations out of fuel
You may have a hard time finding somewhere to fuel up. Several ABC-7 viewers called our newsroom Friday night and said that several gas stations across El Paso that are out of gas. Some gas stations only had premium and diesel. ABC-7 called several gas stations around town and most...
Animal Protection New Mexico nonprofit works for enduring change in Las Cruces, statewide
“People care about animals. It’s an issue that cuts across all kinds of demographics,” said Animal Protection New Mexico (APNM) Executive Director Elisabeth Jennings. APNM, a nonprofit that includes retired college professor David Steele of Las Cruces as a board member, has been an advocate for animal rights since 1979.
All The Fun Of The Southern New Mexico Fair Returns In September
Come September, the Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo returns to thrill families, friends, and couples. The 55th annual Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo are back in the fall with five days full of fun, food, carnival rides, and a rodeo to the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Las Cruces less than an hour away from El Paso.
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
Groups say state border security initiative fosters discrimination and escalates violence; DPS points to myriad of felony arrests and weapons seizures
Do You Agree With This El Pasoans List Of The Best Burgers in EP?
So I’ll be honest, when it comes to burgers I am not too picky. However, I have tried some burgers that just left me in awe and made me realize that not all burgers are created equally! Some are made with more love and you can taste them on your first bite.
Canutillo ISD names new Northwest Early College Principal
The Canutillo Independent School District today announced that Frank Clark has been appointed as the next principal at Northwest Early College High School. HIs appointment is effective immediately. Clarke is an experienced educator with more than 15 years in public education. He last served as the Dean of Students at...
North Sonoma Ranch Boulevard Closure
North Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, from Peachtree Hills Road to Arroyo Road, will be closed to traffic starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Detour routes will be in place. Caliper Construction, as part of a private housing development, will be installing a new sewer main. The work is anticipated to take two weeks to complete.
Some El Paso school districts not following state mandated lockdown drill requirements
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Each school district and open-enrollment charter school in Texas is required to conduct lockdown drills throughout the school year, but it appears some schools in El Paso did not meet that requirement for the 2021-2022 school year. The Texas Education Code designates the number...
Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
9 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, Texas)
The Texas State trooper reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 15-year-old was driving a car with undocumented migrants [..]
El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now
It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Rock your mocs at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, watch the Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Competition, see "Reliquías," fly high at the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta, and explore the borderlands in Las Cruces. 1 Rock your mocs. Indigenous people from around the world gather in Gallup this Thursday through...
How an Odd El Paso Chicken Club & Flauta Changed My Life
There are some places we will try because of how great they display their product. Obviously, we have seen tons of people in El Paso share their tasty meals on local Facebook groups over time. But people in the borderland not only share their good experiences but also their bad...
Multivehicle crash leaves 9 injured in Upper Valley; DPS involved
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A three-vehicle crash in El Paso’s Upper Valley was reportedly preceded by a pursuit, and it is believed migrants were traveling in the trunk of one of the vehicles involved. According to preliminary investigation, this morning at approximately 10:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on […]
