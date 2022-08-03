ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KRQE News 13

New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division revealed a record-breaking $40 million in sales of cannabis for the month of July. This surpassed the state's previous high of $39 million. This was in April for the first month of legalized use. Albuquerque sold the most with $14.58 million in combined total sales. Santa The post New Mexico breaks record in cannabis sales appeared first on KVIA.
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Smokers May Be In For A Rude And Abrupt Awakening

Quitting "cold turkey" works for some but, if this new idea being presented by the FDA goes through, all smokers may pretty much wind up doing just that. Quitting smoking is tough, I know, I tried a number of times before I finally did it. I'll tell you how I did it but only if you promise to find another way. Deal? Ok. I had a near fatal motorcycle accident and was physically unable to smoke for months. I repeat, please find another method. There are plenty to choose from.
KVIA

Several El Paso gas stations out of fuel

You may have a hard time finding somewhere to fuel up. Several ABC-7 viewers called our newsroom Friday night and said that several gas stations across El Paso that are out of gas. Some gas stations only had premium and diesel. ABC-7 called several gas stations around town and most...
elpasoheraldpost.com

Canutillo ISD names new Northwest Early College Principal

The Canutillo Independent School District today announced that Frank Clark has been appointed as the next principal at Northwest Early College High School. HIs appointment is effective immediately. Clarke is an experienced educator with more than 15 years in public education. He last served as the Dean of Students at...
las-cruces.org

North Sonoma Ranch Boulevard Closure

North Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, from Peachtree Hills Road to Arroyo Road, will be closed to traffic starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Detour routes will be in place. Caliper Construction, as part of a private housing development, will be installing a new sewer main. The work is anticipated to take two weeks to complete.
KTSM

Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
NewsTalk 1290

El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now

It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
KTSM

Man found dead in east El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Rock your mocs at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, watch the Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Competition, see "Reliquías," fly high at the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta, and explore the borderlands in Las Cruces. 1 Rock your mocs. Indigenous people from around the world gather in Gallup this Thursday through...
KTSM

Multivehicle crash leaves 9 injured in Upper Valley; DPS involved

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A three-vehicle crash in El Paso’s Upper Valley was reportedly preceded by a pursuit, and it is believed migrants were traveling in the trunk of one of the vehicles involved. According to preliminary investigation, this morning at approximately 10:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on […]
