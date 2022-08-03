ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

With Harrison Bader in the fold, what is the Yankees future outfield plans?

By Daniel Cunningham
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx

The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees nearly traded Gleyber Torres to these 3 teams

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was undoubtedly active at the deadline this year, but he was involved in many conversations for star players. Notably, the Yankees had interest in superstar outfielder Juan Soto, from the Washington Nationals. They also checked in on Milwaukee Brewers stud closer Josh Hader, and pitcher Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins. However, all of them had a similar trend, infielder Gleyber Torres was a desired piece of the puzzle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/6/22

ESPN | Marly Rivera: Just before Friday’s game against the Cardinals, Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup due to lower-back tightness. The first baseman missed four games in early July with the same issue. Rizzo’s 27 home runs this season are the third-most in the American League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson

The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Aaron Judge
FanSided

These 3 St. Louis Cardinals should receive midseason accolades

If awards were given in the middle of the season, these would be my three choices on the St. Louis Cardinals to take home the hardware. Although anything can happen in the last two months of the regular season, it’s never too early to hand out some awards and give players a little recognition. For the surging St. Louis Cardinals, these three players should be acknowledged as major contributors to the team’s success and ability to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers in a fight for the top spot in the division.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Taking a chance on Michael Conforto right move for Sox

Editor's Note: "Taking a chance on Michael Conforto is the right move for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outfield#The New York Yankees#Bombers
Decider.com

Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Channel, Start Time, Where To Watch The Cardinals-Yankees Game Online

The New York Yankees travel to St. Louis to battle the Cardinals on Friday night!. It’s Friday night, which means the Yankees are on Prime Video. The Yanks are hoping to maintain their dominance in the AL East, while the Cards are battling the Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.53 ERA) is scheduled to start for New York, with the Cardinals sending Andre Pallante (4-4, 3.18 ERA) to the mound.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy