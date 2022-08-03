Ohio State highlights 3 teams ready to challenge Michigan for 2022 Big Ten crown

The Tampa Bay Rays will be looking for their fourth straight win tonight as they go up against the Detroit Tigers tonight. This is game three of this series where the Rays won both games one and two so far. Can they pull off another win tonight? Let’s get into it. It’s time for our […] The post MLB Odds: Rays vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO