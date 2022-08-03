ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ohio State highlights 3 teams ready to challenge Michigan for 2022 Big Ten crown

By Jonathan Alfano
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Michigan State Basketball: Will Coen Carr continue Spartans recruiting streak?

Top-100 prospect Coen Carr is set to make a decision soon. Will Michigan State Basketball get another quality pickup in the 2023 recruiting class?. Michigan State Basketball is a great example of how momentum can quickly change in one offseason. The program annoyed fans with its lack of progress in the transfer portal to improve the roster for the upcoming season, not adding a single veteran player.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
Columbus, OH
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
City
Madison, OH
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
mikefarrellsports.com

Michigan and the Gap of Landing the 5-star Quarterback

Why hasn’t Jim Harbaugh landed the elite Quarterback in Ann Arbor?. Back in school, many of us were tasked with reading Herman Melville’s classic novel, Moby Dick. Not to take us down a classic literary route, but quickly, it’s about a man (Ahab) and his obsessive quest for revenge against this giant whale named Moby Dick, who bit off part of his leg.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete

Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
landgrantholyland.com

Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State lands Devin Royal, is Scotty Middleton on deck?

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making. On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Challengers#American Football#The Michigan Wolverines#College Football Playoff#Badgers
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will be looking for their fourth straight win tonight as they go up against the Detroit Tigers tonight. This is game three of this series where the Rays won both games one and two so far. Can they pull off another win tonight? Let’s get into it. It’s time for our […] The post MLB Odds: Rays vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
DEARBORN, MI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy