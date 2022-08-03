Lenny Kravitz's Bond With Jason Momoa Is Unbreakable Amid Lisa Bonet Divorce

Read on www.nickiswift.com
Inside Jason Momoa’s Close Bond With Lisa Bonet’s Ex-Husband Lenny Kravitz: Sweet Tributes, Matching Rings and More
A lasting brotherhood! Throughout his nearly 20-year relationship with Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa grew closer to her ex Lenny Kravitz, frequently gushing over their blended “ohana.” The “American Woman” crooner was married to the Cosby Show alum, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, from 1987 to 1993. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, […]
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Sandman’: Where You’ve Seen Lucifer Actor Gwendoline Christie Before
Gwendoline Christie gives a standout performance as Lucifer Morningstar in 'The Sandman,' but where have viewers seen the actor before?
16 Comedic Actors Who Absolutely Nailed Dramatic Roles, And I Am In Awe Of Their Talents
"I don’t get offered stuff where it’s just about relationships and family and love. It’s like, 'It’s about a family.' 'OK, and are there any animals talking in it?'"
