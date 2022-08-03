Cornerback Lavert Hill is headed to Cleveland. The Browns announced Hill’s signing on Friday. Cornerback Reggie Robinson II was waived in a corresponding move. Hill played at Michigan before going undrafted in 2020. He signed with the Chiefs and spent most of that year on their practice squad. He’s also had practice squad stints with the Eagles, Cardinals, and 49ers without making any regular season appearances.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO