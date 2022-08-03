Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Related
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NBC Sports
Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones
When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
NBC Sports
Giants claim Nate Meadors off waivers
The Giants claimed safety Nate Meadors off waivers Thursday. It comes one day after the Browns waived Meadors to make room for the signing of receiver Daylen Baldwin. Giants rookie safety Dane Belton broke his collarbone on Monday, leaving the team shorthanded at the position. Belton, a fourth-round choice, is expected to miss at least the preseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Peter Harvey appointed to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has decided who will hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The league announced that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is Goodell’s designee. Harvey served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006 and is now a partner at the...
NBC Sports
Could Jimmy Garoppolo end up with the Rams?
As the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continue to wait for a starting quarterback to suffer a season ending injury, a team in the same division has an injury that could limit if not prematurely end his season. And so the question that has emerged in recent days. Could Garoppolo...
NBC Sports
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
NBC Sports
Willie Snead working out with 49ers
The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriots OL tells wild story involving team meeting, car accident
There's a very short list of things worse than being late to a Bill Belichick team meeting. For Rich Ohrnberger, car accidents aren't on that list. The New England Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Ohrnberger found himself in the dreaded position of sleeping past his alarm during his rookie season and realizing he couldn't make a team meeting on time.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady excused from Friday practice
When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Maxx Williams from PUP list
It looks like Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams will be making his training camp debut on Thursday. The Cardinals announced that Williams has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday morning. The team adds that he is dressed for practice. Williams, who signed a one-year deal...
NBC Sports
Eagles 53-man roster projection after couple rounds of training camp practices
The Eagles have made it through their first two rounds of training camp practices. So it’s time for another 53-man roster prediction. And a few things have changed since the pre-camp version. This year, NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 85 players by Aug. 16, 80 players by...
NBC Sports
Report: MLB exec views Giants as possible Ohtani landing spot
The Giants once again are linked to one of the game's biggest stars in a potential upcoming free agency class. San Francisco has been mentioned as a possible suitor for New York Yankees slugger and Northern California native Aaron Judge if he were to become a free agent after the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Eagles place tight end on IR; open roster spot
The Eagles on Friday afternoon made a roster move, placing tight end Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve, ending his season. The Eagles signed the 26-year-old on July 26, just before the start of camp. With this move, the Eagles have 90 players, but have one spot open because of the...
NBC Sports
Justin Tucker ends Ravens practice early with clutch field goal
Ravens coach John Harbaugh found a fun way to put pressure on kicker Justin Tucker at practice on Friday, and Tucker responded by making a clutch field goal. With about 40 minutes left in the Ravens’ scheduled practice, on a hot day with exhausted teammates surrounding him, Tucker was informed that if he made a 46-yard field goal, practice would end immediately. If Tucker missed, the practice would continue.
NBC Sports
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
NBC Sports
Browns sign Lavert Hill
Cornerback Lavert Hill is headed to Cleveland. The Browns announced Hill’s signing on Friday. Cornerback Reggie Robinson II was waived in a corresponding move. Hill played at Michigan before going undrafted in 2020. He signed with the Chiefs and spent most of that year on their practice squad. He’s also had practice squad stints with the Eagles, Cardinals, and 49ers without making any regular season appearances.
NBC Sports
Will Roger Goodell personally handle the Deshaun Watson appeal?
By rule, the NFL’a appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension to the NFL will be handled by Commissioner Roger Goodell “or his designee.” The Commissioner has not yet made an announcement as to whether he or someone else will handle the matter. It’s not clear when a...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson responds to Jerry Jones: I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled
Exactly 365 days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told his former Arkansas teammate and former Cowboys head coach, Jimmy Johnson, that he was putting Johnson in the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by asking Jones, “While I’m alive?”. Their family feud apparently isn’t dead almost 30 years...
NBC Sports
NFLPA floats notion of Deshaun Watson playing Week One, but it remains highly unlikely
As the NFL’s appeal, to the NFL, of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads toward an “expedited” (by rule) resolution, the NFL Players Association seems to be trying to create any leverage that it can for a settlement. This effort includes floating the notion to some in the media that Watson could actually play in Week One against the Panthers, if/when a federal lawsuit is filed — and if/when a federal judge finds that Watson should be permitted to play while the litigation proceeds.
Comments / 0