Troup County detention officer arrested, charged with selling drugs to inmates

Carroll man convicted of choking man, shooting woman after house party argument
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County man is heading to prison after being found guilty of attacking a group of people after a house party in September 2021. Prosecutors say Antonio Thurman was at the party at a home on Shady Grove Road when he became angry with someone else at the party for an unknown reason.
thecutoffnews.com
COURT DOCUMENTS: Murder victims beaten, suffocated and cut apart
One adult and one child under the age of 14 were found dismembered in a mobile home on County Road 34 Monday. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing three counts of capital murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and first-degree kidnapping. Court records reveal details of the charges previously unreleased by law enforcement.
Newnan Times-Herald
Multiple charges for man accused of stalking family
A Newnan man barred from contacting his children and their mother broke into her home and threatened to kill her in front of them, authorities said. Lonnie Homer Turner Jr., 32, allegedly was in violation of a temporary restraining order when he barged through the front door of the victim’s home around 10 p.m. on July 28, shortly after she and the children arrived home from an outing.
fox5atlanta.com
US Marshals Task Force officer shot during murder arrest thankful for support
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot last month by a teenage murder suspect during an arrest in Fayette County stopped by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. William Helton, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff's office, received a quilt from Quilts for Cops...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting leaves Hogansville woman dead, multiple injured, police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Hogansville. Police said Terriah Le’Von Long was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said officers received a report of two people shot at 4:18 a.m. Officers went to Ware...
Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting
UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
Traffic stop for speeding driver along I-20 turns into pursuit, stolen vehicle arrest: GSP
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after speeding down Interstate 20 near Six Flags in a stolen car, Georgia State Patrol officials said. The incident caused traffic backups along the highway Saturday morning. Authorities said a trooper tried to stop a blue Dodge Durango around 11 a.m. on...
WTVM
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
Fayette County woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $130K in glasses
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County woman is heading to prison for scamming an online retailer out of nearly $130,000, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Rachelle Leigh Parker pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking for a scheme involving stolen eyeglasses. Carr says that...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother concerned for missing daughter after not hearing from her for several weeks, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding missing woman Nariyana Grady. Officers spoke with Grady's mother Thursday, who reported her daughter missing after not being able to get in touch with her for more than two weeks. APD said Grady's mother hasn't been able to...
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $127K in eyeglasses
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to a fraudulent online scheme that netted her nearly $127,000 in stolen eyeglasses, prosecutors said Thursday. Rachelle Leigh Parker, 39, of Brooks, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking, according to a news release from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. She was sentenced to a 10-year term by a Fayette County Superior Court judge, including a year to be served in jail and nine years on probation, WSB-TV reported. Parker also was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to retailer Warby Parker, according to the television station.
Two People From Atlanta Arrested In Florida Doller General Counterfeit Cash Spend
Two people have been arrested after one of them tried to spend counterfeit cash at a Dollar General store. According to investigators, on Tuesday a deputy was alerted by a store clerk at a local Dollar General store in Gadsden County, that a woman was
‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer
Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death. Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
School bus driver dead, 2 students injured after crash in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Thomaston-Upson County school bus driver is dead and two students are in the hospital after being involved in a crash on Friday morning. District officials say the school bus was involved in an accident with a utility truck on Logtown Road. There were three...
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
Georgia woman caught in Latta gets 18 years in fraud scheme
LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was part of a mother-son scheme and was caught in Latta will spend more than 18 years in prison, according to the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office. Quinae Shamrya Stephens, 41, of Douglasville, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, identity theft, aggravated identity […]
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
Concern raised with reckless driving in front of Clayton County elementary school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A mother pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw drivers speeding and going into the oncoming traffic in front of an elementary school. She posted that video, and it got a quick response from the school district. Eva Jane Bunkley showed Channel...
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder-suicide
ATLANTA — A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta. A...
