Next-Gen Mini Cooper John Cooper Works Spied Showing Future Hot Hatch

2023 BMW i7 Looks Big And Heavy Lumbering Around The Nurburgring
The first-ever BMW i7 is now on the production lines together with the new 7 Series at the company’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for this fall and it seems that the automaker is still making final adjustments to the luxury duo. Completely uncamouflaged prototypes were recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring, suggesting some final tweaks are probably being made.
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
Porsche Specialist Paul Stephens Debuts Lightweight 911 993R
The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe Spied, Can’t Hide Performance Upgrades
Not long after Mercedes revealed the all-new GLC crossover, we got our first glimpse of the GLC Coupe. The new GLC-Class will continue offering the fastback-like variant in a variety of flavors, just like the previous-generation model. Two new batches of spy shots capture the regular GLC Coupe and the hotter AMG GLC 63 Coupe variant, which we see for the first time.
LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
Top Speed
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Could Eat the Tesla Model 3’s Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the saloon version of the Ioniq 5, which has been a tremendous value-for-money electric crossover from the South Korean giant. The former is set to enter the market as a 2024 model, with a bigger 77.4-kWh battery pack and a more streamlined body. These factors will enhance the overall range, which is said to be more than 380 miles per full charge. However, did Hyundai unleash a nightmare for its top rival: the Tesla Model 3? I think there is more than what meets the eye.
Bugatti’s Quad-Turbo W16 Engine Will Go Out on a High Note
It's one of the last large-displacement internal combustion engines in history.
Audi Hints At More Powerful RS6 Avant And A 'Very Special' Version
Perfect for a one-car garage, the Audi RS6 is an all-rounder by offering a great blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. It's a breath of fresh share in a world of RS, AMG, and M SUVs, provided you can handle the prohibitive asking price. The Four Rings are just about done with the development of combustion engines, but there's still life left in the twin-turbo V8. More power is in tow for the 4.0-liter, and it's coming soon.
hypebeast.com
MANHART's Land Rover Defender Packs 512 HP
The Land Rover Defender comes in multiple guises, from the three-door 90, five-door 110 and soon-coming seven-seater 130 specs to the fully-fledged V8 offering and plenty more between, but for MANHART this just isn’t enough. As a result, it presents the Defender DP 500, a tuned version of the Defender P400 that now produces 512 HP and 710 Nm of torque from its revised three-liter inline six-cylinder turbo engine.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
Enter Now To Win This Potent 503-HP 2022 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
There are few brands in the auto industry as iconic as BMW’s M. The badge has graced some of the greatest sports cars ever sold, and the latest Dream Giveaway wants to put one in your driveway. The BMW M4 Competition is a potent performance machine that could be yours if you enter now, and Motor1.com readers who do will receive double the entry tickets with a donation of $25 or more.
Lamborghini To Unveil First Of Three New Products In August
Lamborghini is happy to report it’s had the best half-year results in the company's existence after delivering 5,090 units or 4.9 percent more than in the first six months of 2021. Turnover reached €1.33 billion (+30.6 percent) while the operating profit blossomed by 69.6 percent to €425 million. The Urus is the best-selling product by accounting for 61 percent of deliveries. The U.S. represents Lamborghini's main market thus far with 1,521 cars.
Hyundai Launching Minature Models Of Its N Cars
If BMW has a BMW M, Hyundai has its Hyundai N. The high-performance division of the Korean marque has made headlines last month with the unveiling of two concepts, plus an announcement of the production version of the Ioniq 5 N, coming in 2023. Now, Hyundai N Worldwide shared another news through its Instagram page involving its current N models in the US.
2023 Mini Cooper Rendering: This Is How We Think It's Going To Look
Mini's parent company BMW has said on numerous occasions the Oxford-based marque will bid adieu to combustion engines at the beginning of the next decade. That still gives the British brand plenty of time to sell a new generation of the Cooper with a variety of gasoline and diesel powertrains. Of course, the hatchback is going to receive a new electric SE derivative once again, which we've decided to render for our weekly digital design exercise.
2024 Mercedes GLB Facelift Spied For The First Time
Having been revealed in June 2019, the Mercedes GLB still feels relatively fresh, but these spy shots show a mild facelift is already being worked on. The three-pointed star has been spotted out and about in Germany testing a lightly camouflaged prototype of the seven-seat compact crossover featuring disguise on the entire front fascia as well as on and around the taillights.
Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?
The hot hatch duels an electric crossover off the line. When Kia unveiled the EV6 GT last year, it lined up the electric crossover against fully fledged performance cars in a drag race to show the EV's performance credentials. It managed to beat a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Porsche 911 Targa 4, Ferrari California T, and a Lamborghini Urus, losing only to a McLaren 570S. A new drag race – this time organized by an independent party – pits the EV6 GT against a far more humble performance machine.
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of August 1
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Audi Q6 E-Tron will...
Convoy Of Camouflaged Ford Super Duty Trucks Caught On Camera
[UPDATE] Nine new spy photos of the Ford Super Duty XL Dually have been added below. An evolution of the Ford Super Duty family of trucks is currently under development and we have a new spy video to share with you. It shows a convoy of camouflaged test prototypes spotted near Death Valley, all hauling large trailers. The video comes courtesy of the KindelAuto channel on YouTube.
Aston Martin Teases Two Models Debuting At Pebble Beach Concours
Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707. The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle...
MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Teased As Production Model
It may be 2022, but we still have videos being posted on YouTube in glorious 240p resolution. Such is the case with MG's teaser clip for a follow-up to last year's Cyberster. The open-top sports car is seemingly going into production as an EV alternative to the Mazda MX-5, which in turn took after the simple British roadsters of the 1960s. Details about the reveal are unknown, but we're being told we will witness the "return of the legend."
