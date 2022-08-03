ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

The Bee

PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'

The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

EDITOR: City approves contested zoning change in Westmoreland

The editor presents a pageant of planning: How the city dealt with a zoning request that broke all of its standardsThis story began months ago — with a request for a zoning change on a commercial property which stretches from S.E. Insley on the north to Reedway on the south, on the west side of Milwaukie Avenue. There are two-story business buildings there now, and a sizeable parking lot in the center of the property, facing the west end of Harold Street. The property actually crosses over the Oaks Bottom bluff at the northwest corner, and the geologically-recognized landslide...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program

Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
PORTLAND, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Government
Local
Oregon Government
The Bee

Rescue in Willamette River near Sellwood Bridge

The crash was not fatal, but it did leave a jet-skiier uncoscious in the river; he's recovering in a local hospitalOn Friday evening, July 1st, two people were enjoying the clear and warm weather by jet skiing near Sellwood Riverfront Park on the Willamette River. The idyll was interrupted when one of them ran into a sailboat. Central Precinct officers and Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the accident. The involved jet skier was conscious after the collision, but was taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries, according to PF&R. There is no further report on their condition due to federal privacy laws. The fire officials added the involved sailboat was "immobilized", and was towed to shore. No other injuries were reported. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
cityofsalem.net

Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges

Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
SALEM, OR
hereisoregon.com

Suburban hiking guide: 16 adventures in the suburbs of Portland

Portland’s suburban hiking trails are calling. Whether you’re trying to save gas money, looking to stick close to home or are in search of easier adventures fit for people of all ages and abilities, there’s bound to be a spot in the suburbs for you. There are...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

HISTORY: Memories of Growing Up in Woodstock

Here's an overview of the last century in Woodstock, as reflected in the memories of a longtime resident. Portland has seen its share of changes over the past 90 years: The opening of the St. Johns Bridge in 1931; the dedication of the Portland-Columbia Airport in 1949; and the election of Portland's first female Mayor — Dorothy McCullough Lee.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
pickathon.com

Parking Back Open With New Overflow Lot!

We apologize for the parking hiccups earlier today, but we come bearing good news this afternoon! We’ve secured an additional overflow parking lot. So fear not! If you’ve already purchased a parking pass we will have space for you! More info below…. Those with parking passes should first...
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Bee

Tree falls at Creston Park, crushing cars in parking lot

For some of those kids in the cars, that will prove to be the narrowest escape they will have ever had in their livesAlthough Creston-Kenilworth neighbors, and users of Creston City Park -- just south of S.E. Powell Boulevard — have said they've complained about the condition of trees there before, their concerns apparently did not reach Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R). If heard, their concerns about trees and limbs falling had not resulted in any action taken by PP&R. That is, until Monday evening, July 11, just after the Creston Outdoor Pool and closed, when people were heading back...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland Apartment Fire Caused By Fireworks

Portland, Ore. – Arson investigators have determined that illegal fireworks were the cause of an apartment fire in Southeast Portland. Fire fighters arrived to the Briarwood East apartments near 122nd and Powell yesterday after getting multiple calls reporting heavy smoke. One person received minor injuries and was evaluated by Portland Fire. Investigators say the fire was caused by a juvenile lighting off illegal fireworks. Terry Foster with Portland Fire says they aren’t says what charges the juvenile may face, but he says action is being taken.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Oregon Public Broadcasting Workers Picket Portland Office

Service Employees International Union Local 503 picketed Oregon Public Broadcasting’s South Macadam Avenue headquarters Aug. 2. The union represents 26 OPB employees, including video editors, camera operators, and some administrative employees (news reporters and on-air employees are not represented). SEIU spokesman Sergey Turzhanskiy says the union’s representation of OPB workers dates to at least 1983 when the broadcaster spun off from public ownership.
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Construction begins on Clackamas River salmon restoration project

Sieben-Riverbend Side Channel Enhancement Project to provide more space for native fish species. The Clackamas River Basin Council has begun construction on a section of the Clackamas River that will provide increased habitat for juvenile fish. The project, officially titled the Sieben-Riverbend Side Channel Enhancement Project, will focus on expanding a 1,750-foot side channel of the river. "The overall effort of all of the projects we're doing is to hopefully increase the survival rate of the juvenile fish as they move out," said Issac Sanders, the Clackamas River Basin Council restoration program manager. The primary species the council is...
CLACKAMAS, OR
opb.org

Yet another heat wave grips Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest braced for yet another heat wave Saturday and the temperature in Denver hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, breaking a record set in 1877. Meteorologists on Saturday issued a heat advisory in Portland, Oregon, through Monday and also issued a fire weather watch for the state’s populous Willamette Valley.
PORTLAND, OR

